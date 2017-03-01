Peter Fury gives his thoughts on Smith vs Williams

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Top boxing trainer Peter Fury, father of WBO World Heavyweight contender Hughie, says Liam Smith’s mouth-watering showdown with undefeated British Champion Liam Williams won’t go the distance.

Former WBO Super-Welterweight Champion Smith clashes with rising Welsh star William in one of the most eagerly-anticipated fifty-fifty matchups in years next month, and Fury is predicting fireworks.

“Oh, this is a hard fight” said Fury. “It’s going to be a humdinger, this. I’ll definitely be tuning in, live. There’s a lot of ‘needle’ brewing already so, either way, I see it ending on a stoppage.

“I edge ever so slightly towards Smith because, having been in with the likes of ‘Canelo’, he brings the greater experience. He’s a very rugged, tough kid.

“You could certainly say the same about Liam Williams, who’s calm in battle, has a good boxing brain and I believe will get to world level himself eventually. But he’s an unknown quantity under pressure and that’s why I sway to Smith.”

WATCH THE EPIC LIAM SMITH VS. LIAM WILLIAMS PROMO NOW!

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of boxing headlined by Terry Flanagan defending his WBO World Lightweight Title against tough Petr Petrov; slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut along with a talent packed undercard.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Liam Smith, Liam Williams, Peter Fury