Craig Kelly vs Sam Ball Paisley Fight Preview

Paisley’s Craig Kelly and Greenock’s Sam Ball both weighed in on the 10st 7 limit for their Scottish Welterweight title showdown this Friday evening at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre.

Kelly is no stranger to Scottish title contests, having won the title back in 2014 at the Lagoon Centre against Billy Campbell. The Paisley hard man gave his take on the weigh in and gave his predictions for tomorrow night.

Kelly said, “I feel good ready to go. I’ve made weight the right way now it’s time to switch off and chill now till the fight.”

Kelly continued, “I’m looking forward to a nice fry up in the morning and then a sizzling fight tomorrow night.

“It’s going to be a tough hard entertaining fight but there’s only one winner and that’s Craig Kelly.”

Kelly will face the highly rated and undefeated Sam Ball from Greenock. The former amateur standout looks set to pick up the Scottish title at first time of asking and opened up on the weigh in and tomorrow night’s contest.

Ball stated, “I feel brilliant, I’ve made the weight well and I’m looking forward to putting on a show.

“I’m going to win by any means necessary, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Ball has been sparring WBC Silver Champion Ohara Davies who boxes this Saturday on the undercard of Tony Bellew vs David Haye. Ball continued and opened up about sparring the undefeated Londoner.

“Sparring with Ohara was excellent. We’ve had some cracking spars. I couldn’t have had better preparation for this fight and I’m taking the belt back to Greenock.”

The event that is promoted by Saltire Boxing Promotions will see a host of young Scottish talent on show, something that Promoter Iain Wilson is excited about.

“We’ve got a great show this coming Friday at the Lagoon Centre.” Wilson said.

“I’m really excited about the main event, it has the potential to be a cracker.

“Kieran Smith is in a title fight so I’m excited to see him take a step up in class.

“Scott Allan, Craig Macintyre and Michael McGurk are all quality operators who either have or will be challenging for titles this year and they are out to impress on Friday night.”

Tickets are available on the door for tomorrow night’s event priced at 40, 60 and 80. The bill also features Kieran Smith in title action, former Scottish Champion Scott Allan, Michael McGurk and Craig Macintyre.

