Tyrone Brunson vs Brandon Quarles Middleweight clash on March 11th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Middleweight’s Tyrone Brunson is ready for his bout with Brandon Quarles that will be the eight-round main event on Saturday, March 11th as King’s Promotions will stage it’s first show at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

Brunson of Philadelphia has a record of 23-6-2, with 22 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Brunson turned professional in 2005, and started his career with 19 consecutive 1st round knockouts. Included in that streak was a stoppage over James Morrow (8-1-2). In his last bout Brunson and Ismael Garcia fought to a 10-round draw on October 14, 2016 in Philadelphia.

“My camp has been great,” said Brunson. “I don’t know much about Quarles, but I am coming to work. I don’t know if he will be putting in the work that I will on March 11.”

Brunson, who a decade ago was destined for greatness, believes a win will put him right back in the mix for a title shot.

“This win would put me closer to my dream. Weather it is fighting for the USBA title or the NABF, I know something big will come after this.”

“It is great to fight at home. It puts me in a comfort zone to fight in front of my home crowd. I want to thank King’s Promotions for believing in me, and also want to thanks the fans of Philadelphia and around the world for sticking by me.”

Quarles of Alexandria, Virginia has a record of 18-3-1 with 9 knockouts.

The 30 year-old Quarles is a 7 year veteran, and has won 5 straight fights, with the latest being 6-round unanimous decision over Marcos Primera on June 25, 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“My training has gone really well,” said Quarles. “I have seen Brunson fight on Showtime, and I haven’t seen anything from him that is over my head. This is a good fight for me. I am going into his hometown as the B-Side on his promoters card, so I know what I have to do,”

Quarles realizes what a win would do to kickstart his career.

“A win would boost my career. I am not just an opponent, I am a guy who comes to win. I am ready for a solid fight, and show the people what I am all about. I don’t run my mouth, I let my fighting do the talking.”

“He knows how to lose, and so do I, so we will see who wants it more on March 11.”

In six-round bouts:

David Gonzales (8-1-2, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia, PA takes on Juan Rodriguez (6-6-1, 5 KO’s) of Haymarket, Va. in a junior welterweight bout.

Carlos Rosario (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Pennsauken, NJ will take on Rocco Espinoza (6-12, 2 KO’s) of Las Vegas in a lightweight bout.

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. (6-0) of Philadelphia battles Victor Vasquez (6-2, 2 KO’s) of Yonkers, NY in a lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Daquan Johnson (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Cherry Hill, NJ will take on Vincent Floyd (1-2-1) of Philadelphia in a Welterweight bout

Tyree Crowder of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Randy Hedderick (1-7-1, 1 KO) of Gulfport, MS in a junior middleweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (1-1) of Philadelphia battles pro debuting Lamont McLaughlin of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight affair.

Sam Orapeza of Philadelphia will make his pro debut in a cruiserweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,700 people, and for six consecutive years has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal and for five straight years a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com. For more information, visit www.sugarhousecasino.com.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Brandon Quarles, tyrone brunson