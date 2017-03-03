Eric Armit’s Weekly Boxing Report: Deontay Wilder, Rey Vargas, Jay Harris

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The Past Week In Action 28 February 2017

February 23

Nizhny Tagil, Russia: Light Heavy: Dmitry Bivol (9-0) W TKO 4 Robert Berridge (29-6-1). Feather: Valery Tretyakov (9-0) W PTS 10 Eugen Lagos (11-3-2). Heavy: Sergey Kuzmin (9-0) W TKO 2 Vaclav Pejsar (11-4).

Bivol vs. Berridge

Bivol defends his interim WBA title with stoppage of Berridge. Bivol was on the offensive immediately. He was striding after southpaw Berridge and banging home hard, accurate punches from both hands. Berridge tried to get inside with some rushing attacks but was walking into counters and at the end of the round was showing a lump under his right eye. In the second Bivol kept up the pressure. He was making every punch count whether long jabs or short hooks. Berridge did have some success and at the end of the round Bivol was also showing a swelling by his right eye. Quality shots from Bivol in the third sent Berridge stumbling to the canvas. He was up quickly but after the eight count he was staggering under a storm of punches and dropped to one knee. Bivol landed a couple of light punches after Berridge’s knee touched down but got away with it. Berridge was up before the eight and the bell went before there was any further action. Early in the fourth Berridge suffered a bad cut over his right eye. The blood streamed down his face and a series of punches from Bivol drove him to the canvas. When Berridge got up the referee asked the doctor to examine the cut and it was ruled as too severe for the fight to continue. First defence of his interim title for the 26-year-old Kyrgyzstan-born Russian who has seven wins by KO/TKO. Although he has had only nine pro fights he was a top level amateur. He was World Cadet champion, Russian champion and European Under-22 champion and scored a win over Callum Smith in the amateurs. New Zealander Berridge, 32, suffers only his second loss by KO/TKO. Last year he took Eleider Alvarez the full ten rounds.

Tretyakov vs. Lagos

Tretyakov outboxes Filipino Lagos. This was a fast-paced boxing match. Tretyakov worked everything off the jab and showed some good left hooking. He constantly outworked Lagos who was more competitive than the scores indicate. Lagos was rocked by a strong left/right combination in the second and also in the round landed a seriously low punch in an incident which also saw their heads clash and led to a long break as Tretyakov recovered. Tretyakov shook Lagos with a big right in the fifth but the Filipino took it well. If anything Lagos was too controlled as he needed to attack strongly to take Tretyakov out of his comfort zone but he was competitive in every round. Lagos rocked Tretyakov with a right in the last but Tretyakov held and boxed his way to the bell. Scores 100-90 twice and 98-92 all for Tretyakov. The 26-year-old Russian was going ten rounds for the first time and tired a bit at the end. He is a neat, quick fighter but lacks power. Lagos, 21, is not in the Philippines top 15 but had won his last three fights.

Kuzmin vs. Pejsar

Kuzmin batters Pejsar to defeat but flirts with disqualification. From the first bell Kuzmin landed left hooks to the body and some clubbing rights. He then settled to using a jab with Pejsar lunging in with occasional attacks. In the second Kuzmin was again landing heavy punches but then put Pejsar down with a blatant punch to the back of the head. The referee gave Kuzmin a stern warning and Pejsar some time to recover. Kuzmin then put Pejsar down with a hard combination. Pejsar was up quickly but after the eight count he was floored again. He struggled to get to his feet and although he beat the count he was floundering and the referee rightly stopped the fight. The 29-year-old Kuzmin wins the vacant WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council title and makes it six wins by KO/TKO. A former Russian and European champion he is a thick-bodied powerful fighter but slow. Czech Pejsar gets his second loss by KO/TKO.

February 24

Quebec City, Canada: Light Heavy: Eleider Alvarez (22-0) W TKO 5 Lucian Bute (32-4-1). Heavy: Adam Braidwood (7-1) W TKO 5 Eric Martel Bahoeli (11-7-1). Middle: Francis Lafreniere (15-5-2) W PTS 10 Uriel Gonzalez (15-2-1). Super Welter: Sebastien Bouchard (15-1) W PTS 8 Gustavo Garibay (13-8-2,1ND). Middle: Christian Mbilli (2-0) W TKO 3 Jesus Olivares (5-4).

Alvarez vs. Bute

Alvarez destroys Bute in WBC eliminator. Both fighters were really just probing with jabs for most of the first round. Bute landed some long southpaw lefts to the body and Alvarez some counters in a close round. Bute stepped-up the pace in the second outworking Alvarez who was mainly on the back foot and countering. Bute was landing more but Alvarez looked dangerous. In the third Bute was again on the front foot and throwing lots of punches but was rocked by a counter from Alvarez. It was the same in the fourth as Bute continued with his high work rate with Alvarez really only looking to land big punches. Alvarez was coming forward more in the fifth and they were fighting inside more. As they exchanged close in a right to the chin from Alvarez stunned Bute and as he staggered back another right put him down heavily. He struggled to get to his feet and although he made it he was wobbling badly and the referee stopped the fight. The Colombian “Storm” Alvarez, 32, is now in line for a fight with Adonis Stevenson and that will be an explosive contest. At 36 perhaps it is the end of the line for the former IBF super middle champion Bute.

Braidwood vs. Bahoeli

Braidwood beats Bahoeli in a wild slugging match. Not much skill on show here as these two big guys just swung roundhouse punches at each other as if they had never heard of defence. It was wild and bloody as long as it lasted. Braidwood got on top in the fourth as he absorbed some bombs from Bahoeli and then drove Bahoeli to the ropes. With Bahoeli pinned there he unloaded clubbing punches and shoved Bahoeli out over the top rope landing some punches on the back of Bahoeli’s head. The referee gave Braidwood a warning and when the action started again Braidwood landed a hard right that almost had Bahoeli down. He rallied but was in trouble again. He was draped over the ropes when round ended and was also showing a bad cut over his left eye. In the fifth a huge left from Braidwood sent Bahoeli lurching across the ring and face down on the canvas. He beat the count but the referee waived the fight over. Braidwood wins the vacant WBU title and has 6 wins in a row, 5 by KO/TKO. The 32-year-old was once the first pick in the Canadian Football League Draft before taking to boxing. He is tough but crude. Former Canadian champion and Commonwealth title challenger Bahoeli announced his retirement.

Lafreniere vs. Gonzalez

Lafreniere finds Mexican Gonzalez a real handful and only just escapes with a split decision. This was an intense battle with both fighters looking to stand and trade for all of the ten rounds. Lafreniere forced the action but Gonzalez gave as good as he got in the infighting as each fighter had his spell of domination. In the end the higher work rate from Lafreniere just got him the verdict. Scores 98-92 and 96-94 for Lafreniere and 96-95 for Gonzalez. Lafreniere, the 28-year-old “People’s Champion” retains his IBF International title and wins the vacant WBO NABO title as he moves to 11 wins in a row. Gonzalez, 31, was a very live opponent and his only previous loss had been to world rated Carlos Ocampo.

Bouchard vs. Garibay

Bouchard outpoints Mexican Garibay. The local favourite was in charge as long as he chose to box. The aggressive but wild Garibay tried to apply constant pressure but was leaving himself open to counters. Bouchard boxed his way into a comfortable lead but then seemed to tire at the end letting Garibay into the fight. Scores 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75 all for Bouchard. The 29-year-old Quebec fighter’s only loss was to Frank Galarza in 2014 and this is win No 7 since then. Garibay was 5-0-2 in his last 7 fights.

Mbilli vs. Olivares

Former Olympian Mbilli gets his second pro win. He punched too hard for poor Olivares and makes it two wins by KO/TKO in 15 days. The 21-year-old Cameroon-born fighter moved to France in 2013 and was French amateur champion in 2015 before going on to win his way through the Rio qualifiers and reaching the quarter-finals at the Olympics. One worth watching. Olivares was 5-1 going in but against low level opposition.

Temecula, CA, USA: Super Feather: Saul Rodriguez (21-0-1) W PTS 10 Oscar Bravo (22-7). Super Welter: Justin DeLoach (17-1) W KO 2 Chris Pearson (14-2,1ND). Light Heavy: Lionell Thompson (18-4) W TKO 4 Steve Lovett (15-2,1ND). Cruiser: Andrew Tabiti (14-0) W RTD 6 Quantis Graves (11-1-2).

Rodriguez vs. Bravo

Rodriguez remains unbeaten but has to climb off the floor on his way to a majority verdict over Chilean Bravo. Rodriguez had the skills but he was never able to suppress the awkward aggressive Bravo. Rodriguez looked to be in front after three good but not fiery rounds but in the fourth Bravo connected with a hard left which triggered responding rights from Rodriguez as they blazed away at each other. In the fifth Bravo landed a straight right that sent Rodriguez backwards into the ropes and down. Rodriguez was up quickly and went straight back into the fray but it was a 10-8 round for Bravo. From there it was an even fight as the fought hard with the decision always in the balance. In the end the higher work rate and better accuracy of Rodriguez took him to a close but deserved win. Scores 97-92 and 95-94 for Rodriguez and 95-94 for Rodriguez. The 23-year-old Rodriguez, a member of the Floyd Mayweather Jr team and the WBO No 7, had won 10 of his last 11 fights by KO/TKO and had not been past the eighth round in any fight so he got a good test here although probably a tougher one than he expected. Bravo, 29, was coming off three tough losses in a row against Diego Magdaleno, Mason Menard and Felix Verdejo in 2014 and then had one low level win in January last year so this was his first fight for 13 months.

DeLoach vs. Pearson

DeLoach destroys once promising Pearson inside two rounds. De Loach outpunched Pearson in the first and already it looked like a short night. DeLoach shook Pearson in the second. Pearson then grabbed hold of DeLoach’s left arm which did nothing except allow DeLoach to bang home hard rights to the head. DeLoach then landed n uppercut inside and drove Pearson to a corner with rights to the head. Pearson went down but was up immediately and seemed to be OK. DeLoach walked starlight in landing a series of punches from both hands. Pearson went down on his knees and crawled along the ropes to a corner where he grabbed a rope but was unable to rise and was counted out on his knees. DeLoach26, makes it 9 wins by KO/TKO. He suffered an upset inside the distance loss to Cesar Vila (7-2) in 2015 but has since won 7 in a row including useful wins over Dillon Cook and Dominique Dolton. He wins the vacant IBF USBA title. Pearson showed great promise as an amateur where he won gold medals at the US national Championships and the PAL Tournament and was undefeated in the WSB but this was a crushing loss.

Thompson vs. Lovett

Thompson halts Lovell to give the Australian his second inside the distance loss on the bounce. Thompson was controlling the action most of the way. In the fourth he banged a left to the head that had Lovett floundering. Thompson then jumped on Lovett and scored with hard combinations and with Lovett not fighting back his corner threw in the towel. The 31-year-old “Lonnie B” gets win No 11 by KO/TKO and was coming off a win over Donovan George in September but is an erratic in and out performer. Lovett, also 31, was knocked out in eight rounds by unbeaten Craig Baker in June so there has to be a question mark over his future.

Tabiti vs. Graves

Tabiti much too good for Texan Graves. The Las Vegas-based Tabiti outboxed and outpunched Graves from the first brining blood from the Texan’s nose early putting Graves in survival mode. He had Graves hurt with some blistering punches in the fourth and continued to punish him in the fifth. In the sixth a body shot put Graves on his posterior and although he beat the count his corner retired their man. Now 12 wins by KO/TKO for the 27-year-old Tabiti who retains the NABF title. Graves, 34, was never really in the fight.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Welter: Carlos Adames (11-0) W TKO 2 Jean Carlos Prada (31-3-1). Super Light: Alberto Puello (11-0) W TKO 9 Abraham Peralta (18-5). Bantam: Norberto Jimenez (26-8-4) W TKO Luis Alberto Zarraga (8-8-1).

Adames vs. Prada

Highly promising Adames obliterates more experienced Prada. The Dominican came out firing and Prada was forced to stand and trade. Adames had the greater power and had Prada badly hurt by the bell. It was over in the second as Adames blitzed Prada and the Venezuelan was standing but defenceless when the referee stopped the fight. The New York-based 23-year-old Adames won gold medals at the Pan American Junior Championships and the Bolivarian Games, also a bronze at the Pan American Championships. He competed at the World Championships and fought for the USA Knockouts in the WSB so good credentials. Southpaw Prada, 32, himself a former Olympian, has now lost three of his last four fights and his activity level has been very low.

Puello vs. Peralta

Puello wins both the vacant WBA Fedelatin and the vacant WBC Latino titles with ninth round stoppage of fellow-Dominican Peralta. . Puello floored southpaw Peralta twice in the fifth round before forcing the stoppage in the ninth. “The Wasp” Puello, a former Dominican Youth champion, makes it six wins by KO/TKO. Peralta had won 6 of his last 7 fights.

Jimenez vs. Zarraga

A bit of rubbish sees world rated Jimenez halt poor Zarraga inside two rounds. The 25-year-old Dominican gets win No 14 by KO/TKO and extends his unbeaten streak to 22 fights. He is rated WBA 4 and WBC 9 and is hoping to get another title shot after fighting to a draw against Kohei Kono for the super fly title in 2014. Venezuelan Zarraga came in at short notice. He had lost his last seven fights, five of them by KO/TKO

Tijuana. Mexico: Super Light: Maurice Hooker (22-0-3) W PTS 10 Cristobal Cruz (41-21-4,1ND). Hooker takes a fill-in fight and wins wide decision over ancient Cruz. Hooker towered over the 5’5” Cruz and despite the best efforts of the former IBF feather champion never really managed to take the fight inside and took a beating from Hooker. Scores 100-90 twice and 99-91. Hooker, 27, was to have fought on the undercard of the Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland fight but when that was cancelled took this one to keep busy. First fight for Hooker since drawing with Darleys Perez in November. Cruz, 39, is now 2-10-1 in his last 13 fights.

Managua, Nicaragua: Fly: Cristofer Rosales (22-2) W PTS 10 Sebastian Sanchez (12-3). Light Fly: Felix Alvarado (26-2) W TKO 1 Gabriel Ruiz ( 11-6). Super Fly: Keyvin Lara (21-2-1) W PTS 8 Alex Taylor (14-16-2).

Rosales vs. Sanchez

Rosales wins wide unanimous verdict over Sanchez but the Mexican makes the local fight hard all of the way. Rosales had edges in height and reach and outboxed Sanchez over the first two round but Sanchez connected with a stream of body punches in the third. Rosales took control again in the fourth and Sanchez was badly shaken and holding on to survive. At that stage the judges all had Rosales in front on scores of 39-37 twice and 40-36. Rosales used straight rights and body hooks to dominate the next four rounds. Sanchez fought back hard but after eight Rosales had the fight won with scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74. Rosales boxed his way through the last two rounds to take the decision. Scores 99-91 twice and 98-92 all for Rosales. The 22-year-old Rosales, the IBF 3(1), so effectively although No 3 is the highest rated challenger but is not qualified to be mandatory challenger as he has never beaten anyone in the IBF top 15, he wins the vacant WBC Latino title and has lost only one of his last 21 fights and that was against current WBA super fly champion Khalid Yafai. Sanchez put together a run of ten wins before losing to Brit Paul Butler in his last fight in March last year.

Alvarado vs. Ruiz

Alvarado gets quick win over inept Ruiz. The sound of the bell had hardly faded before Alvarado dropped Ruiz with a left hook. The Mexican got up but fell three more times and the fight was over inside three minutes. First defence of his WBC Latino title for Alvarado the IBF 5(3) who goes to 22 wins by KO/TKO. Now 8 wins in a row since tough losses in 2013 to Kazuto Ioka for the secondary WBA light fly title and in 2014 to Juan Carlos Reveco for the secondary WBA flyweight title. Fourth loss by KO/TKO for Ruiz.

Lara vs. Taylor

Lara goes over some old ground as he beats Taylor for the third time. The 22-year-old local took the unanimous verdict and gets his second win since losing to Kazuto Ioka for the secondary WBA fly title in July last year. Taylor on the downward slope is 2-8-1 in his last 11 fights.

Oslo, Norway: Super Middle: Tomas Adamek (26-14-2) W PTS 8 Tim Robin Lihaug (16-3) . Cruiser: Kai Robin Havnaa (9-0) W RTD 4 Lars Buchholz (27-11).

Adamek vs. Lihaug

Adamek outpoints local Lihaug. The young Norwegian made the better start and did enough to edge the first round. That was as good as it got for Lihaug. Czech Adamek pressed the action and constantly found gaps in Lihaug’s defence outpunching the local and getting stronger as the fight progressed and running out a clear winner. Scores 79-73, 79-74 and 77-76 all for Adamek. The 36-year-old Czech is always capable of pulling off a shock result and is a much better fighter than his record shows but he has settled for travelling opponent status and was 2-4 going into this one. Lihaug, 24, had lost only one of his last fourteen fights and that was to Arthur Abraham but this loss leaves him with some thinking to do.

Havnaa vs. Buchholz

Havnaa just too big and strong for Bucholz. Havnaa made good use of his edges in height and reach and Buchholz was looking to survive from early in the fight. Those plans were shattered when the big Norwegian landed a huge right in the fourth which put the German down. Buchholz beat the count and stayed erect to the bell but then retired. Now eight win in a row for the 28-year-old son of former undefeated WBO cruiser champion Magne Havnaa. Four losses on the bounce inside the distance for Buchholz.

London, England: Fly: Jay Harris (10-0) W PTS 12 Thomas Essomba (7-3). Super Feather: Craig Poxton (12-4) W TKO 10 Boy Jones (11-1-1).

Harris vs. Essomba

Harris win the Commonwealth title with unanimous decision over tough little Essomba in a fast-paced competitive contest. Harris made slightly the better start edging the first two rounds but Essomba did some good body work to get into the fight and that body work also saw him edge the fourth. It swung back to Harris in the fifth as he upped his pace but Essomba battled back to edge the sixth and seventh. All of the rounds were close but the cleaner work came from Harris over the eighth and ninth and he then pocketed the tenth with some good rights. The vital eleventh went to Harris as he again scored with heavy rights. Essomba came back hard in the last and outworked Harris but it was never going to be enough to change the result. Scores 117-112, 116-113 and 115-114 all for Harris. The 26-year-old from Swansea had won his last six fights by KO/TKO but there was no question of that here. He had not had to go past the fourth round in any previous fight so he paced the fight well. Cameroon-born Essomba, 29, was making the first defence of his title. The former double-Olympian had lots of trouble getting fights and hopefully he will get a chance to win back the title.

Paxton vs. Jones

Paxton springs a minor upset as he halts unbeaten Jones. This was great little scrap that was close over the early/mid rounds. Despite a cut over his left eye suffered in the seventh round Paxton stayed strong and a tiring Jones was floored twice and stopped in the tenth. Paxton, 28, wins the BBB of C Southern Area title at the second attempt. Jones, 20, was making the first defence of his title and will regroup and come again.

Studio City, CA, USA: Heavy: Olek Teslenko (9-0) W PTS 8 Bernardo Marquez (7-3-1). Ukrainian prospect Teslenko much too good for southpaw Marquez. Scores 80-72 twice and 79-73 all for Teslenko. With 7 wins by KO/TKO and a disqualification win he had never been past two rounds and taken less than 15 rounds to score his 8 wins so a useful test. Big claims for Teslenko as an amateur but the best I could find was a silver medal at the 2012 Ukrainian championships but there could be more. “El Tarzan” Marquez has yet to lose inside the distance.

Palm Bay, FL,USA: Super Fly: Ricardo Rodriguez (16-3) W KO 4 Carlos Narvaez (15-1).

Rodriguez scores sensational one-punch victory over previously unbeaten Narvaez The first round was close with Narvaez just doing enough to take it but then Rodriguez started to roll. He applied constant pressure and Narvaez faded out of the fight. Near the end of the fourth Narvaez landed a good right but as they traded in close a lightning right to the chin from Ramirez sent Narvaez down on his back. The referee immediately waived the count and called for medical assistant. Narvaez eventually recovered. Rodriguez was making the third defence of his WBO Latino title and gets his fifth win by KO/TKO as he moves to 7 wins in his last 8 contests. Puerto Rican Narvaez was moving up to ten rounds but did not get that far.

February 25

Birmingham. AL, USA: Heavy: Deontay Wilder (38-0) W TKO 5 Gerald Washington (18-1-1). Jarrett Hurd (20-0) W TKO 9 Tony Harrison (24-2). Heavy: Dominic Breazeale (18-1) W TKO 5 Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-1). Middle: Alantez Fox (22-0-1) W PTS 10 Ken McNeil (10-3). Super Middle: Caleb Plant (15-0) W PTS 10 Thomas Awimbono (25-7-1) Super Feather: Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0) W TKO 10 Jhon Gemino (15-8-1). Heavy: Iago Kiladze (25-1) W TKO 1 Byron Polley (30-20-1). Heavy: Junior Fa (10-0) W TKO 3 Keith Barr (17-11-1). Heavy: Roberto Alfonso (11-0) W TKO 1 Keith Thompson (8-5).

Wilder vs. Washington

Wilder retains his WBC title. He fails to impress for four rounds but finishes in style in the fifth. It was a cautious start from both boxers and it was only in the last 15 seconds of the round that they let their hands go and Washington might just have done enough to edge the round. Wilder gave away the second round. He hardly threw a punch holding back looking for one big bomb whereas Washing was out-jabbing Wilder and firing some rights. There was a bit more action in the third but not much. Again Wilder was not letting his punches go and Washington was out jabbing Wilder but after rushing past Wilder’s jab was then just clinching. Perhaps it was a hangover from the arm injuries but Wilder was not impressing and the fight was dull and I had given the first three rounds to Washington. Wilder was better in the fourth. He used his jab more, hurt Washington early with a right and scored with a left hook to the body whilst Washington’s work rate dropped. Wilder finally found the big punch in the fifth. A right to the head sent Washington into the ropes and down. Washington was up but looking unsteady. When the action restarted Wilder drove Washington the ropes and landed a hard left that snapped Washington’s head around. The referee tried to get between them to stop the fight and Washington dropped his hands but Wilder did not see that attempt by the referee and landed another series of head punches before the referee dragged him off and stopped the fight. It was worrying to see Washington out jabbing Wilder and the champion’s work rate was low but he still has the punch. Washington did better than expected but in the end Wilder’s power proved too much for him.

Hurd vs. Harrison

Hurd wins the vacant IBF title with stoppage of Harrison. Not much action in the first. Hurd was taking the fight to Harrison but neither fight landed anything of consequence. It was the same story in the second. Again Hurd was advancing and getting slightly the better of the exchanges of jabs with Harrison scoring with counters. Hurd stepped up the pace in the third having success with his jab but the two best punches were left hooks from Harrison. Hurd used only his jab in the fourth. It was fast and hard but there was no follow-up and Harrison was still countering and having success and winning rounds but he lacked the power to keep Hurd out. Hurd started to let his punches go in the fifth. Harrison was throwing fast counters landing a good combination but not hurting Hurd and late in the round a big right uppercut from Hurd staggered Harrison and he hung on desperately to the bell. Hurd pressed hard in the sixth but was still not throwing enough punches. For a short spell Harrison had Hurd in a corner but could not land anything of note and by the end of the round he was under fire from Hurd. In the seventh Hurd landed three rights to the head in succession and Harrison was in trouble on the retreat and looking unsteady. He tried to fire back but by the end of the round looked a beaten fighter. Hurd had Harrison badly shaken with booming head and body shots in the eighth. Harrison gestured for Hurd to bring it on and Hurd did and landed more big punches just before the bell. Hurd was walking through Harrison’s punches in the ninth and landed some scorching uppercuts. Harrison was trying to box his way out of trouble until a thunderous right from Hurd cashed on to his chin and sent him down on his back, He just beat the count but was unsteady and his mouthguard slipped out as the referee waived the fight over. The 26-year-old “Swift” Hurd has now won 8 of his last 9 fights by KO/TKO and it was that power that made the difference here. Harrison, also 26, had the edge in skill but just could not keep Hurd out and paid the price.

Breazeale vs. Ugonoh

Breazeale climbs off the floor to stop Ugonoh in a wild, exciting heavyweight slugging match. It was clear from the off that Ugonoh had quicker hands and more movement. He circled the perimeter of the ring flashing out triple and double jabs. He looked to have hurt Breazeale with a right and banged home some body punches with Breazeale too slow and not throwing enough punches. It was the same in the second round. There was a short break after Ugonoh landed a left below the belt and just before the bell Ugonoh landed the best punch so far a long right the Breazeale’s head. In the third Breazeale landed a hard right to the head of Ugonoh which sent him into the ropes. Ugonoh banged back driving Breazeale across the ring with body punches and a right to the head drove Breazeale to the ropes. As Ugonoh followed in Breazeale caught him with a right hook and a left to the head. Ugonoh took half a step back and then collapsed sideward to the floor. Ugonoh only just beat the count getting up at nine. Breazeale had Ugonoh on the ropes and landed some more rights but suddenly Ugonoh fired a left and straight right and Breazeale was staggering. He held on to Ugonoh and they tumbled to the canvas. After they got up another right clipped Breazeale on the side of the head and his legs wobbled. Breazeale looked in trouble but he got out of trouble and at the end of the round it was Ugonoh who was staggering. Those head punches had caused a swelling under Breazeale’s right eye which began to restrict his vision It was a great round for excitement if not for skill. In the fourth Ugonoh slowed noticeably. There was no speed or sting in his jab and his footwork had gone but then he clobbered Breazeale with three clubbing rights to the head and Breazeale went down. He made it to his feet but he was unsteady and it looked as though one more good punch from Ugonoh would finish the fight. He did land one more big right but it landed just before the sound of the bell ended the round. Early in the fifth two hard rights to the head from Breazeale saw Ugonoh slump down on one knee. He was up at eight but another right sent him tumbling down and out through the ropes on to the ring apron as the referee waved the fight over. This was a case of a C for skill and an A+ for excitement. Breazeale was having his first fight since being knocked out in five rounds by Anthony Joshua in June and at times it looked as though the 31-year-old Olympian was going to lose this one the same way. In the end he outlasted Ugonoh. He gets his 16th win by KO/TKO and keeps himself very much in the heavyweight mix. Polish-born Ugonoh, 30, came close to victory but in the end he just ran out of stamina and found this too big a step in the quality of opposition but can come again.

Fox vs. McNeil

Fox remains unbeaten but has to survive and early scare and is given his toughest fight for quite a while by unfancied McNeil. In an eventful first round Fox was buzzed badly by a right from McNeil only to bang back and put McNeil down with a right before the bell. From there Fox settled down and began to use his huge advantages in height and reach to fight on the outside. However McNeil remained competitive and was very much in the fight picking up rounds and had a good fifth when he again landed a big right. Over the later rounds body work from Fox slowed McNeil and finally allowed Fox to open a narrow gap and take the decision, but it was close. Scores 95-94 twice and 97-92 all for Fox who wins the vacant WBC United States title. The 6’4” (193cm), 24 year-old “SlyAza had won 6 of his last 7 fights by KO/TKO but with the quality of the opposition being moderate at best he is yet to get a rating. Local fighter McNeil had won 7 of his last 8 fights.

Plant vs. Awimbono

Plant floors but can’t stop modest Awimbono. It looked as though it would be over early as Plant floored Awimbono in the first round. However Awimbono can be an awkward fighter and hard to put away. Plant dominated the fight all the way pounding Awimbono in round after round but Awimbono kept his record of never losing by KO/TKO and was still there at the final bell. Scores 100-89 twice and 99-90 all for “Sweet Hands” Plant. The 24-year-old from Tennessee was National Golden Gloves champion in 2011 but failed to get through the final US Trials for the team for the London Olympics. Ghanaian Awimbono, a former Commonwealth title challenger, has suffered consecutive losses to Mike Gavronski and Derrick Webster so is now 0-3 in bouts in the USA

Nyambayar vs. Gemino

Californian-based Mongolian hands out a beating to brave Filipino Gemino. This was very one-sided and could have been stopped earlier. Nyambayar was just too strong for Gemino. The Filipino was coming off a shock first round kayo victory over unbeaten Toka Kahn Clary and was Philippines champion but was floored in the third, twice more in the sixth and after a knockdown in the tenth with Gemino taking more punishment the fight was stopped. Now seven wins by KO/TKO for the 24-year-old Nyambayar who had to go past five rounds for the first time. He has put on some weight as he has gone along as his first national title came at 48kg before he moved up a division where he was World University Champion and won silver medals at the World Championships and 2012 Olympics. Second loss by KO/TKO for Gemino.

Kiladze vs. Polley

There were some very poor matches on this undercard and this one of the worst. The Georgian had no trouble handling the wild attacks of the elephantine Polley and floored Polley with a right. Polley arose but was sent down again from a hard combination and as he lay on his back the referee thankfully halted the fight. As this was the first fight for 18 months for the Georgian he must have been hoping for more than the 131 seconds this lasted. He moves to 17 wins by KO/TKO and gets his fifth win since losing a biggie on a second round kayo against Youri Kayembre Kalenga in 2013. Now 17 losses by KO/TKO for 37-year-old Polley.

Fa vs. Barr

Fa given an easy one for his first pro fight in the USA. The 6’5” New Zealander had big physical edges being 6’5” (196cm) and 272lbs to Barr’s 5’11” (180cm) and 231lbs so Barr had nothing going for him. Fa used those advantages to take the first round and then floored Barr late in the second. Two more knockdowns from body punches in the third saw the referee stop the fight. The 27-year-old Fa makes it seven wins by KO/TKO. He was 2-2 in four bouts with Joseph Parker in the amateurs with one of those victories costing Parker the chance to compete at the 2012 Olympics. Being of Tongan parentage he competed for Tonga at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 where he won a bronze medal and 2014 where he did not medal. Has to be worth watching. Seventh loss by KO/TKO for Barr.

Alfonso vs. Thompson

Alfonso wipes out Thompson inside the first round. After setting Thompson up with jabs he floored Thompson heavily. Thompson only just beat the count but was then put down again. Once more he struggled to get up within the ten seconds only to go down for the third time. He managed to make it to his feet but the fight was stopped. The 30-year-old Cuban was national champion in 2007,2008,2009 and 2010, competed at the 2008 Olympics and took gold medals at the World Cup and PanAmerican Games. He scored wins over Oscar Rivas, Andy Ruiz and Mike Hunter in his amateur days so good credentials but since turning pro he has gone from 232lbs to 265lbs which is not promising. Four losses by KO/TKO for Thompson who was having his first fight since September 2015.

Hull, England: Super Bantam: Rey Vargas (29-0) W PTS 12 Gavin McDonnell (16-1-2). Light: Luke Campbell (16-1) W TKO 2 Jairo Lopez (21-7). Super Light: Tommy Coyle (23-4) W TKO 3 Rakeem Noble (11-2). Bantam: Ryan Burnett (16-0) W PTS 8 Joseafat Reyes (6-8-1). Heavy: Dave Allen (10-2-1) W TKO 1 Lukasz Rusiewicz (22-29)

Vargas vs. McDonnell

Vargas wins the vacant WBC title with majority verdict over McDonnell but in fact looked a clear winner. In a fast-paced opening round Vargas dominated the action. He made good use of his longer reach to score with jabs and landed some long left hooks to the body. McDonnell made a better start to the second and third rounds but Vargas took over in both landing fast, hard combinations and again getting through with left hooks to the body although he was given a stern lecture for straying too low with a punch in the third. Vargas also took the fourth. McDonnell was warned for wrestling Vargas to the floor but he was having no success. Vargas was out jabbing McDonnell and when McDonnell got past the jab Vargas was taking a step back and scoring with short counters. After four rounds the scores reflected the dominance of Vargas as the judges had the Mexican in front 40-36 twice and 39-37. McDonnell upped his pace in the fifth and sixth. The rounds were close but he was getting past the jab and scoring inside and although still getting caught with counters he did enough to edge both rounds. Vargas was back in charge in the seventh and eighth. He had the jab working again and due to the difference in height McDonnell was having to reach with his punches and Vargas made him pay countering McDonnell with straight rights and left hooks and two rights in the seventh stopped McDonnell in his tracks. At the end of the eighth Vargas was in front 78-74 twice and 79-73 which with only four rounds to go left the Brit with a mountain to climb. McDonnell did what he needed to do in the ninth. He upped his pace again and was coming forward for the whole three minutes never giving Vargas a moments peace. He was still walking onto counters but scored with plenty good punches of his own to edge the round. McDonnell was setting a frantic pace. He was busy, busy for three minutes in the tenth. Again Vargas was landing counters but was being outworked and looked arm weary as McDonnell landed three hard rights and just took that round. . McDonnell had been twelve rounds six times and Vargas only once so there was a chance the Mexican might tire but even if McDonnell won the last two rounds the four and six points difference after the eighth meant the most he could get was a draw. Vargas boxed cleverly on the back foot in the eleventh slotting home counters. Again McDonnell applied tremendous pressure and probably edged the round but it was never going to be enough. McDonnell put everything into the last round but Vargas kept on the move and kept scoring with counters and took the round. Scores 117-111, 116-112 for Vargas and a difficult to understand 114-114 making it a majority decision when it should have been unanimous. The 26-year-old Vargas really won the fight over the first four rounds giving him a lead that McDonnell never really clawed back. Vargas showed good skills and with his height will be an awkward opponent for any super bantam. McDonnell gave everything here but just came up against a bigger, better and more experienced fighter on the night.

Campbell vs. Lopez

Campbell annihilates Lopez inside two rounds. Lopez was rumbling forward trying to get inside but was caught by some southpaw lefts from Campbell. He continued to lunge forward and with less than a minute gone Campbell nailed him with a cracking left to the top of his head. Lopez’s legs wobbled badly and Campbell leapt on him driving the Mexican around the ring with left after left. He trapped Lopez in a corner and unloaded more lefts. Lopez managed to stagger out of the corner but more lefts sent him to the floor. Lopez got up but at first did not seem interested in continuing. However his mouthguard had been dislodged and that gave him some respite. He saw out the round due partially by holding and ducking and also to Campbell being too anxious to land another big left. Lopez again tried to lunge inside in the second and was again caught by countering lefts. When he lunged forward again Campbell took half a step back and landed a left hook that detonated on Lopez’s chin that put Lopez down heavily. He got to his feet but did not seem to know where he was and was in no condition to continue and the fight was stopped. Campbell retains his WBC Silver title and now has 13 wins by KO/TKO. He is No 3 with the WBC but it is confusing. In their most recent ratings Mexican Dante Jardon is No 1 but he has just been knocked out by unrated Francisco Rojas. The No 2 is Denis Shafikov who is to fight for the IBF title against Robert Easter. The actual champion is either Jorge Linares who is “Diamond” Champion whatever that rubbish means, and is due to defend his WBA title against Anthony Crolla and the “WBC champion” is Mikey Garcia. Only in boxing is there such stupidity. Third loss by KO/TKO for Lopez who was coming off three wins against good level opposition.

Coyle vs. Noble

Coyle punches too hard for substitute Noble. In the first round Noble boxed well and made a confident start. In the second he was doing OK until a blistering left hook shook Noble to his socks and only the bell saved him. In the third a short right from Coyle put Noble down again and although he made it to his feet he was on shaky pins and the referee stopped the fight. First fight for Coyle since losing a close verdict against Tyrone Nurse for the British title in July. Good to see Coyle back as things are never boring when the 27-year-old from Hull fights. Noble, 27, was in over his head but had scored wins over two unbeaten fighters in his last two contests so hopefully will regroup and bounce back.

Burnett vs. Reyes

Burnett gets in some ring time against limited Mexican. The British champion made good use of the refresher in fighting southpaws and was in control of the fight most of the way without every really putting his foot down. He won on a 79-73 score from the referee. The talented 24-year-old from Belfast is No 1 with the EBU so could look to challenge for that title this year. He won a silver medal at the World Youth Championships and a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games. Spanish-based Reyes, 23, was never a threat and has now lost 6 of his last 7 fights.

Allen vs. Rusiewicz

Allen gets back in the winning column with quick stoppage of travelling loser Rusiewicz. Allen staggered Rusiewicz with a right and then sent Rusiewicz into the ropes with two more rights. A left hook was then enough to see the referee stop the fight after just 31 seconds. Allen took Dillan Whyte the distance and was stopped in seven rounds by Luis Ortiz last year so deserved an easy night as he moves to seven wins by KO/TKO. Pole Rusiewicz drops to 6 losses by KO/TKO and is 1-7 in his last 8 fights.

Dublin, Ireland: Middle: Luke Keeler (12-2) W PTS 8 Lewis Taylor (19-3-1). Light Heavy: Steve Collins (10-0-1) W PTS 8 Pablo Sosa (7-7-3). Welter: Noel Murphy (9-0) W PTS 8 Avellino Vazquez (4-3).Feather: Eric Donovan (3-0) W TKO 2 Stefan Nicolae (1-5).

Keeler vs. Taylor

Keeler gets career best win with victory over Taylor. It was a close fight all the way. Keeler made an impressive start scoring with stiff jabs and straight rights but Taylor worked hard and made the second much closer. Good work with his jab saw Taylor take the third and fourth and a strong finish from Keeler made the fifth a round which could have gone either way. Keeler had a good six scoring well inside but Taylor came back in the seventh to seemingly put the decision on a knife edge with Keeler outscoring Taylor in the last. Keeler deserved the decision but the referee’s score of 80-72 just did not do justice to Taylor Keeler’s two losses have both been to Tom Doran but he had scored a good win over experienced former Commonwealth champion Bradley Pryce in November. Taylor,27, lost a majority verdict to world rated Eamonn O’Kane and was outpointed by Tommy Langford last year.

Collins vs. Sosa

Collins moves down to light heavy and impresses in outpointing Sosa. The Argentinian tried to pressure Collins and had some success when he could get close and work Collins on the ropes but that was a rare event. Collins was slotting home jabs and landing wicked body shots. He slowly broke Sosa down and from late in the fifth really began to lay on some punishment. That continued in the sixth and seventh before Collins relaxed and boxed his way through the last. Referee’s score 79-73. Steve Jnr., the son of the former WBO middle and super middle champion, never had an amateur fight and on that basis is making impressive progress. Spanish-based Sosa had won 3 of his last 4 fights

Murphy vs. Vazquez

Murphy moves up to eight rounds for the first time and gets points win over Spaniard. Murphy always seemed to be in charge although Vazquez was competitive early. Murphy looked to have shaken Vazquez in the second and fifth rounds and from the sixth the Spaniard tired badly with Murphy winning clearly although the referee’s score of 78-75 made it look closer than it was. The 22-year-old New York-based Murphy is making good progress. This was a big step up in quality fort Vazquez as his other six opponents could only muster one win between them.

Donovan vs. Nicolae

Former amateur star Donovan halts last sub Nicolae. After a feeling-out first round Donovan floored the Romanian with a booming body punch. Nicolae beat the count but was unable to continue and the fight was stopped. The 31-year-old southpaw from County Kildare, a mainstay of the Irish amateur team, gets his second win by KO/TKO.

Paranaque City, Philippines: Feather: Randy Braga (20-2-1) W PTS 12 Landy Cris Leon (10-15-4). Super Bantam: Juan Miguel Elorde (23-1) W TKO 6 Erick Deztroyer (8-5-1). Light: Juan Martin (Elorde (22-1-1) W RTD 6 Patomsith (16-8).

Braga vs. Leon

Braga retains his Philippines title with unanimous decision over fellow southpaw Leon. “The Master” was a heavy favourite against his No 11 rated opponent and though a very clear winner still had to fight hard all the way against a determined challenger. Scores 117-109, 116-110 and 115-111 all for Braga. Second defence of his national title for Braga. His only two losses have come on the road against Macbute Sinyabi in South Africa and in a challenge for the OPBF title against Ryo Takenaka in his last fight in Japan in October. Despite having lost ten times by KO/TKO and being 4-11 in his last 15 fights Leon put up a very creditable show.

Elorde vs. Deztroyer

Elorde too good for late substitute Deztroyer. Elorde put the Indonesian on the floor in the first round but was then frustrated by the awkward style of Deztroyer. The Indonesian was down again in the fourth but it was a slip. Elorde continued to pound Deztroyer in the fifth and in the sixth until the fight was stopped. Elorde, 30, the WBO No 3 was making the second defence of his WBO Asia Pacific title and this was win No 13 on the bounce for the grandson of the legendary Flash Elorde. Former Indonesian champion Deztroyer was 3-1-1 in his previous 5 fights but out of his depth here.

Elorde vs. Patomsith( Aekkawee Kaewmanee)

Elder Elorde brother Juan Martin wears down Thai Patomsith and retains his WBO Oriental title. Patomsith was competitive over the first two rounds but a relentless Elorde scored continually with hooks and uppercuts. Patomsith refused to go down but he was brutalised by the bombardment and retired in his corner after the sixth round. First defence of his title for Elorde, 32, the WBO No 8 is 10-0-1 technical draw in his last 11 fights. Now 4 losses in his last 5 fights for Patomsith.

Szczecin, Poland: Heavy: Krzys Zimnoch (21-1-1) W RTD 6 Mike Mollo (21-7-1). Middle: Kamil Szeremeta (15-0) W PTS 8 Jose Villalobos (9-4-2). Super Welter: Michal Syrowatka (17-1) W TKO 7 Elmo Traya (11-3).

Zimnoch vs. Mollo

Zimnoch gets revenge for first round loss to Mollo as the American retires after six rounds with a shoulder injury. Mollo made a good start getting close and landing a right hook and a hard body punch. Zimnoch turned things around late in the second flooring Mollo with a left hook. Mollo was up at six and after the eight count Zimnoch raced across the ring but the bell went just as he threw a punch. A confused Mollo was pointed towards his corner by the referee. Zimnoch pounded Mollo in the third but in the fourth Mollo got back into the fight and was on the front foot for much of the round. From the fifth it was all Zimnoch as he began to break down Mollo’s resistance and he had the Illinois fighter hurt at the end of the sixth. At the interval Mollo retired citing an injury to his shoulder leaving Zimnoch the winner. The 33-year-old Pole had been blitzed in two minutes when these two clashed in February last year and struggled to a split decision over Marcin Rekowski in October so needed a win here. After beating Zimnoch Mollo, 37, had lost a technical decision to Andriy Rudenko in May so two losses in a row but there is work out there for him if he wants it.

Szeremeta vs. Villalobos

Szeremeta outpoints Argentinian Villalobos. On his last visit to Poland Villalobos had given unbeaten Patryk Szymanski a hard fight before losing a split decision. Szeremeta never really gave Villalobos any chance of performing that well. The local fighter was on the front foot immediately keeping Villalobos under pressure and finding gaps for his strong jab. Szeremeta lacks real power but his work rate and better boxing had him well in front after four rounds. From there Villalobos faded fast and fought on the defensive. Szeremeta tried hard for a late stoppage but in the end he settled for cruising to victory. Scores 79-73 twice and 78-74 all for Szeremeta. The 27-year-old Pole has wins over former European champion Rafal Jackiewicz and over former IBF super welter champion Kassim Ouma but with only two wins by KO/TKO may find that lack of power a handicap at a higher level. Villalobos , 22, really just a prelim fighter at home gets his third loss in a row.

Syrowatka vs. Traya

Syrowatka beats Filipino Traya inside the distance but only after surviving a scare. The Pole took the first round comfortable. In the second a blistering right hook from Traya suddenly had Syrowatka floundering on rubber legs. The Filipino tried hard for the finish and although he landed some more heavy punches Syrowatka made it to the bell. From there Syrowatka stayed outside looking to score at distance giving Traya no chance to repeat the second round horror and late in the second round he gained his revenge by flooring the Filipino. The fight then became one-sided as Syrowatka worked the jab and fired hard combinations rocking Traya with uppercuts. Traya took the punishment well but in the seventh he was in deep trouble on the ropes and his corner threw in the towel. Six wins by KO/TKO for 29-year-old Syrowatka. He lost to Rafal Jackiewicz in 2015 but revenged that loss and has won his last four fights. Traya, 21, had a run of ten wins before losing in Poland to unbeaten Przemyslaw Runowski for the vacant WBC Youth title in August and this was his first fight since then.

Mar del Plata, Argentina: Walter Sequeira (18-4) W TKO 9 Elio Trosch (13-6-1).

Sequeira climbs off the floor to win the vacant national title. A left from Trosch put Sequeira down in the first round and although he survived Trosch also took the second round to build a three point lead. That changed from the third as Sequeira finally started to roll. He applied constant pressure winning the fight on the inside and the outside throwing more and landing more. A powerful combination in the sixth put Trosch down. He lost a point in the seventh for holding and was floored by a left in the eighth. Trosch’s corner looked ready to retire their man. Instead they let him out for the ninth. Pressure from Sequeira had Trosch in trouble again and he was given a standing count and when the count was completed a left to the chin put Trosch down again at which point the referee waived the fight off just as the towel came in from Trosch’s corner. Sequeira, 29 goes to 13 wins by KO/TKO. He was beaten by Avni Yildirim and Ezequiel Maderna in 2016. Third loss by KO/TKO for Trosch.

Dee Why, Australia: Light Heavy: Aaron Lai (9-4) W TKO 3 Kerry Foley (17-3-1).

Unfancied Lai wins the vacant OPBF title with stoppage of more experienced Foley. They traded heavy punches in the first and Foley looked on the way to victory when he floored Lai in the second. Lai was badly hurt but made it to the bell. Lai has a punchers reputation and he lived up to that in the third flooring Foley twice to force the referee’s intervention. Lai, 33, was 2-4 in his previous six fights so an outsider but this is his eighth win by KO/TKO so was always in with a chance. Foley, a former Australian champion suffers his second loss by KO/TKO.

Podebrady, Czech Republic: Cruiser: Daniel Vencl (6-2) W PTS 12 Jindrich Velecky (19-45). A busy and successful night for Venci as he wins a twelve round fight, becomes Global Boxing Federation (GBF) world champion and also carries out the duties of the show he promoted. As for the fight it was slow-paced and one-sided with Venci winning every round over experienced loser Velecky. Scores 120-109 twice and 120-108 all for Venci. The new champion did not turn pro until he was 36 and will by 39 in a week’s time. Velecky, 45, has lost his last 29 fights! Tells you all you need to know about the GBF title.

Trouville, France: Super Welter: Maxime Beaussire (23-0-1) W TKO 2 Arnauld Dimidschtein (11-12-2). Beaussire blows away Belgian in a warm up for his European Union fight in April. The unbeaten Frenchman nearly ended it in the first. He floored Dimidschtein twice with the Belgian being saved by the bell. It was over in the second as Beaussire again dropped Dimidschtein and although the Belgian beat the count he was taking punishment and the referee stopped the fight just as Dimidschtein’s corner threw in the towel. The 25-year-old Beaussire from Saint Low has won his last 22 fight and has seven wins by KO/TKO. He faces a tough test when he challenges fellow Frenchman Zakaria Attou for the EU title. Attou won the title in September with a decision over Emanuele Della Rosa (36-2-1). Dimidschtein is now 4-12 in his last 16 fights.

Budapest, Hungary: Super Light: Zoltan Szabo (15-4) W PTS 10 Laszlo Fekete (20-14-2). Light: Tamas Laska (17-13) W PTS 10 Norbert Kalucza (13-8). Heavy: Ferenc Zsalek (19-55-6,1ND) W TKO 3 Krisz Laska (5-1-2).

Szabo vs. Fekete

Szabo wins the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental title with points victory over fellow-Hungarian Fekete. Szabo is a clever practitioner and a much better fighter than his record shows. Fekete tried to hustle the more skilful fighter out of his stride but the young Hungarian dominated every round. Scores 100-90 from all three judges. The 22-year-old “Sticky Man” has crammed 19 fights into his twelve months as a pro and lost tough fights on the road to Ohara Davies and Robbie Davies Jnr but showed how dangerous he can be with a fifth round kayo of Stephen Ormond (21-2) before losing on points to Ormond in a return match. Fekete, 23, wins at home and loses on the road.

Laska vs. Kalucza

Laska wins the vacant Hungarian title with split decision over more experienced Kalucza. Scores 97-93 and 96-93 for Laska and 95-94 for Kalucza. The 20-year-old Laska has had 31fights in 21 months and again wins on home soil and earns more money as a travelling loser. Kalucza, 30, is now 2-8 in his last 10 fights.

Zsalek vs. Laska

Youth does not come out on top this time as Zsalek halts previously unbeaten Laska to win the vacant Hungarian title. Only the fifth win by KO/TKO for 31-year-old Zsalek who had nine fights last year so could go on to complete 100 fights. Laska, 23, had won his last three fights by KO/TKO but against very low level opposition.

Berkane, Morocco: Super Welter: Ahmed Benjeddou (11-0-2) W PTS 12 Giorgi Ungiadze (39-32). After the disappointment of the cancellation of the big show which was to feature the pro debut of Olympian Mohammed Rabbi Morocco gained some compensation as veteran Benjeddou won the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation title with unanimous decision over Georgian Ungiadze. The visitor was competitive early but then faded and was in trouble a few times but made it to the final bell. Scores 119-114, 117-111 and 116-112 all for Benjeddou, The 39-year-old was fighting in his home town. He is a former undefeated African Boxing Union champion but had only one fight each in years 2014,2015 and 2016. Ungiadze is a popular travelling loser and had almost as many fights last year as Benjeddou has had in his seven years as a pro.

Phoenix, AZ, USA: Super Middle Andrew Hernandez (18-5-1) W PTS 10 Sijuola Ade Shabazz (6-2). Heavy: BJ Flores (33-3-1) W TKO 1 Jeremy Bates 26-19-1).

Hernandez vs. Shabazz

Hernandez wins the vacant WBA-NABA title with unanimous decision over local rival Shabazz. Hernandez got the perfect start flooring Shabazz in the first with a right. Shabazz got up and made it to the bell but never really got into the fight. Hernandez was in control in every round and his only concern was a cut over his left eye in the seventh round. The action was stopped in the ninth so that the doctor could examine the cut but the fight was allowed to continue and Hernandez got his win. Score 100-89 from all three judges. Hernandez continues his good run as he goes to 8 wins in his last 9 fights . German-born. Phoenix-based Shabazz was having only his second fight in 2 ½ years.

Flores vs. Bates

Flores ended this one early. He used a stiff jab to set Bates up and then shook Bates with a hard combination. Flores followed that with a booming right/left which floored Bates. He managed to stand but a cluster of punches put him down again. He made it to his feet but a series of hard shots saw the referee stop the fight nine seconds before the end of the round. The 38-year-old Flores wins the vacant WBA-NABA title and has 21 wins by KO/TKO. First fight for Flores since being stopped in three rounds by Tony Bellew for the WBC cruiser title in October. Bates, 43, now has 14 losses by KO/TKO.

Blain, MN, USA: Heavy: Joey Abell (33-9,2ND) W TKO 2 Ray Ochieng (26-21-3).

The Ice Man cometh. Big punching “ Minnesota Ice” Abell floored Kenyan Ochieng with a southpaw left early in the first round and then again late in the round. Ochieng did not last long in the second as a right put Ochieng down heavily and the referee waived the fight over. The popular 35-year-ols from Coon Rapids has 31 wins by KO/TKO and in fact only four of his 44 fights have gone the distance. Ochieng, 40, now has four losses in a row.

Fight of the week: Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh a thrill a minute scrap

Fighter of the week: Jarrett Hurd with honourable mention to both Eleider Alvarez and Rey Vargas

Punch of the week: Plenty of choices but I will go with Luke Campbell’s perfect left hook which put Jairo Lopez down with honourable mentions to the thudding right from Jarrett Hurd that floored Tony Harrison and the right from Eleider Alvarez that put Lucian Bute down.

Upset of the week: None really

One to watch: Mongolian Tugstsogt Nyambayar with Ryan Burnett and Carlos Adames good possibilities

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game