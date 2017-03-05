Mario Barrios stops Suarez in Six

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Last night at the Barclays Center in New York, San Antonio native, Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs), remained undefeated with a stellar performance, defeated his opponent Yardley Suarez (20-7, 11 KOs) by sixth round TKO.

With newly acquired trainer, Virgil Hunter, in his corner, Barrios was able to execute his game plan to perfection from the opening bell. After landing plenty of head shots early, Barrios went to the body and ended the fight with a barrage of punches, forcing the referee to stop the bout in the sixth round. With the victory, Barrios is now 2-0 at super-lightweight.

“I felt really strong going into this fight and it showed tonight as I was able to get the stoppage,” said Mario Barrios. “I was having success early in the fight, landing a lot of solid head-shots. Then I started going to the body and got him out of there.”

Barrios, who recently moved up from super-featherweight to super-lightweight, feels comfortable fighting at 140-pounds.

“I plan to stay at this weight and make a run toward a world title in this division” Barrios continued. “I feel with a few more fights at super-lightweight, I’ll be able ready to fight for a world title. The road to the top is not going to be easy, but I’m certain I’ll be ready to fight any of the champions once I climb up the rankings.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Mario Barrios