Greg Cohen Promotions present Super Brawl III

Greg Cohen Promotions will proudly present SUPER BRAWL® III, a night of world-class professional boxing at the Skylands Event & Conference Center (ECC) in Randolph, New Jersey.

Presented in association with David Schuster’s Winner Take All Productions, Rising Promotions and GH3 Promotions, SUPER BRAWL® III will feature power-punching super-welterweight action hero Skender Halili (13-1, 13 KOs) of The Bronx, New York, taking on the Dominican Republic’s tough veteran Jonathan Batista (16-10, 9 KOs) in the eight-round main event.

Tickets for SUPER BRAWL® III are priced at Golden Ringside $150, Ringside $100 and General Admission $50 and can be purchased by calling the GCP office: 212.851.6425 or online at gcpboxing.com .

“Training is going great,” said Halili. “I’m feeling sharp. I’ve haven’t taken any breaks since my last fight. After every fight, I take two days off and I’m back in the gym.”

Halili, who recently won THE RING Magazine’s “Round of the Year 2016” for the second round of his super welterweight war against Jason Thompson last May 27, says he’s ready for his first career main event, against Batista.

“It feels good to be fighting in the main event. I’m prepared to go in and take care of business. I’ve got a full house coming, including my Albanian fans. There should be a couple hundred of them there. They yell and scream and go crazy at my fights. I love it.”

With every fight, 26-year-old Halili is building a reputation as one of boxing’s most exciting new fighters, a reputation he says he doesn’t chase deliberately. “It’s just natural,” he explained. “You can’t try to be an exciting fighter. That’s not it. I’m a power puncher and if I feel like I’m losing, I go off and do something crazy and things seem to fall into place; like they were meant to happen.”

Halili says he’s aware that Batista has a reputation of his own.

“I know he’s a very dirty fighter. Every fight I watch of him, he’s low blowing somebody four or five times a fight. But boxing is a rough sport and I can learn a lot from him before I get him out of there. I’m prepared to go the distance, but I think I can knock him out. I just have to stay focused and not let him get in my head. If he hits me low I can’t lose my focus. That’s what he wants.”

After about 30 amateur fights with mixed success, Halili says he decided to listen to the people telling him his style was more for the pros… a decision he’s now glad he made.

“Soon as I turned pro, I started doing better. People were telling me I’d make a great pro because I set up my opponents. At first, I turned pro just to give it a try But then when I started doing good, my confidence skyrocketed and I began to believe I can really do this.”

Also featured at SUPER BRAWL® III will be Halili’s promising brother, super welterweight Enver Halili (8-0, 2 KOs), in a six-round appearance, as well as the long-awaited professional debut of Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former undisputed and two-time Heavyweight World Champion Hasim Rahman Sr., in a four-round heavyweight bout.

On the exciting undercard will be Baltimore welterweight Malik Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) and Baltimore super featherweight Glenn Dezurn (8-0, 6 KOs) in separate bouts. All un-named opponents are TBA.

SUPER BRAWL® III will be broadcast, tape-delayed, on Sportsnet New York (SNY). On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm. The Skylands ECC is located at 792 Route 10 West in Randolph, NJ. Phone: 973.328.8600.

More information: www.gcpboxing.com, www.risingboxingpromotions.com, www.skylandsecc.com.

