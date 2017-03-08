Culcay plans to derail Andrade’s World title assault

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) plans to “derail” Demetrius Andrade’s (23-0, 16 KOs) World title assault when the pair meet for the WBA World Super Welterweight Championship on Saturday, March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Culcay, the defending champion from Germany, and Andrade, the undefeated American challenger, exchanged words today as they came face-to-face for the first time at the press conference in Ludwigshafen.

‘’I would like to thank my team for getting me in great shape for this fight,’’ said former WBO World Champion Andrade.

‘’On Saturday, you’re going to see the A-train at full speed steam rolling Jack Culcay. I beat him as an amateur, and now, I’m going to beat him as a pro. This ain’t going to be a three-rounder with training gloves on. I’m going to give Jack a reality check right on his chin!’’

In return, Culcay claimed he was more than ready for any “check” Andrade has planned, and says he expects a victory on Saturday to open the doors to highest level of the sport.

“I am ready for any kind of check Demetrius is going to give me! I have been waiting for an opportunity like this for almost 10 years now,’’ said Culcay.

“After I beat Andrade, the doors are open for me to make a big splash in the US.”

When asked for his opinions on the current betting odds, Culcay insists it only fuels his motivation. “The odds for this fight just motivates me even more,’’ he says. ‘’Maybe I’ll go to the bookies and place a bet. That way, I won’t only derail the “Andrade Express”, but also make some money!’’

Also on the bill is talented youngster Leon Bauer (10-0, 8 KOS), who will be defending his IBF Youth Super Middleweight Championship against Soso Abuladze (10-1-1, 7 KOs). The 18 year-old, who is fighting at home for the first time, has the added pressure of not only retaining his title but also taking his high school exams just days before the fight.

Tickets for the WBA World Super Welterweight Championship clash between Jack Culcay and Demetrius Andrade are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling the ticket hotline on 01806-570044.

