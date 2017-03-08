Lemieux vs. Stevens Undercard 3/11 at Turning Stone

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Before David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) and Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) meet for their main event slugfest, Golden Boy Promotions has lined up a full slate of top-talent fan favorites to round out a stacked undercard featuring newly signed Yuriorkis “El Ciclon de Guantánamo” Gamboa (25-1, 17 KOs) against Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (24-7, 16 KOs) as the televised co-main event.

“Not only did we want to bring the fans an action-packed main event likely to be a Fight of the Year candidate, we also want to give an entertaining undercard to match,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We are certain every fighter on this card will be put to the test come fight night, and the victors will be propelled to a greater shot at a world title prize.”

Another previously announced bout includes undefeated lightweight contenders Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (16-0, 7 KOs) and Yves Ulysse (12-0, 8 KOs) to fight for the vacant Junior NABF Super Lightweight title scheduled to go 8/10 rounds.

Making his highly anticipated return to the ring, Mexicali’s hometown hero Diego De La Hoya (16-0, 9 KOs) will look to continue his undefeated status as he takes on Mexico City’s Roberto “Escorpión” Pucheta (10-9-1, 6 KOs) for an eight round Mexico vs. Mexico super bantamweight rivalry battle. De La Hoya was last seen defeating Luis Orlando Del Valle via unanimous decision on the undercard of Canelo vs. Smith at AT&T Stadium last September.

Riding on a quadruple knockout streak, Temple Hills, MD’s D’Mitrius Ballard (15-0, 11 KOs) will risk his undefeated status as he faces Zoltan Sera (26-11, 17 KOs) from Budapest, Hungary for an eight round light heavyweight bout.

Participating in the swing bout of the night, Alex Rincon of Carrollton, TX will be making his professional debut as he takes on Ardmore, Okla.’s Shaun “Buddy Hollie” Lee Henson (2-3, 2 KOs) for a four round super welterweight war.

Highly touted Philly prospect Damon “No Smilin'” Allen, Jr. (10-0-1, 4 KOs) is eager to make a name for himself in the lightweight division as he puts back on the gloves to square off against Budapest, Hungary’s Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (24-10, 17 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout.

Fighting in the first fight of the night and also representing Philadelphia, Todd “2Gunz” Unthank-May (10-0, 4 KOs) will take on southpaw fighter Quinton Rankin (12-3-1, 9 KOs) of Charlotte, NC for an eight round light heavyweight fight sure to excite fans.

Tickets for this highly anticipated matchup are still available and priced at $30, $45, $55 and $75 for ringside seats plus applicable fees and are available at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster(www.ticketmaster.com).

Lemieux vs. Stevens is a 12-round middleweight bout for the WBO Intercontinental, WBC Continental Americas and IBF North American Middleweight titles, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management and Main Events, and sponsored by “Tecate, BORN BOLD.” The HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

