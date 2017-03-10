Andrzej Fonfara eyes Badou Jack fight

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

After stopping former world champion, Chad Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs), with a stunning tenth-round TKO, WBC #8 light-heavyweight contender, Andrzej Fonfara (29-4, 17 KOs), is welcoming challenges from everyone in the top ten.

“I’m looking forward to my next fight and the possibilities that have opened up with my victory over Chad Dawson,” said Andrzej Fonfara. “My main goal is to avenge my loss to Joe Smith Jr., but if I can’t get him in the ring, then I’m looking to face anyone in the top ten of the light-heavyweight division.”

With the light-heavyweight division loaded with talent, Fonfara seeks a meaningful fight with one of the top contenders, more specifically, former WBC super-middleweight champion, Badou Jack (20-1, 12 KOs), who recently vacated his world title at 168 pounds.

“Badou Jack seems like the perfect opponent, but I must warn him, this is not the super-middleweight division,” Fonfara continued. “Badou Jack has never faced punchers like those fighting at 175 pounds. He must earn his shot to a world title fight, just like I did when I was coming up. This makes for a perfect opportunity for us to fight, with the winner moving up the rankings.

