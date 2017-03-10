Conrad Cummings vs Gogi Knezevic set for Edinburgh

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Cyclone Promotions are delighted to announce that Coalisland’s middleweight contender Conrad ‘Mr Dynamite’ Cummings will box for the vacant WBO European middleweight title against Austria’s experienced Gogi ‘Lionheart’ Knezevic, on the undercard of Josh Taylor vs Warren Joubert at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Arena on Friday March 24, live and exclusively on Spike UK, sponsored by Maxi-Nutrition.

Cummings and Knezevic box for the vacant WBO European middleweight title with the winner receiving a top fifteen world ranking with the WBO, whose Middleweight belt is currently held by Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders. Conrad Cummings was initially due to face Ronny Mittag on March 11 in at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in a rematch of their controversial first meeting in November, however Mittag pulled out of that contest due to personal reasons.

Twenty-five year old Conrad Cummings will be looking to get back to winning ways on March 24 and the man known as ‘Mr Dynamite’ is in against his most experienced opponent to date. Cummings will now box for a new belt, the WBO European, against the experienced Austrian Gogi Knezevic, a man who has beaten Mittag and has amassed a strong record of 31-6-1. Knezevic is the former WBF Intercontinental middleweight champion and Austrian super welterweight king and turned pro in 2004.

Both Cummings and Knezevic are known for their aggressive styles and are set to lock horns in what is sure to be a ‘fight of the night’ contender on March 24 at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Arena.

The main event on March 24 at the Meadowbank Arena features current undefeated Commonwealth super lightweight champion Josh Taylor facing off against South African super lightweight champion Warren ‘The Warrior’ Joubert. The thirty-five year old Joubert, 26(11) – 4 – 5, fights out of Johannesburg’s Hot-Box gym under the tutelage of trainer Colin Nathan, and has defended his South African title twice in the last eight months since regaining it from fellow Johannesburg native Grant Fourie. Along the way Joubert also picked up the vacant WBA Pan African title and has beaten some tough domestic rivals such as Jason ‘Badman’ Bedeman.

Prestonpans, Edinburgh native Josh Taylor is the most exciting prospects in British and Irish boxing. His lightning speed and knockout power have swept aside all who have been placed in his path. The Commonwealth super lightweight champion won his belt on October 21 at the Meadowbank Arena with a destructive stoppage of Derby’s former champion Dave Ryan live on Channel 5. On Friday March 24 the talented Taylor takes on South African champion Warren Joubert, his toughest opponent to date. The stage is set for a classic Northern Hemisphere Vs Southern Hemisphere dust-up.

The Edinburgh crowd are in for a huge night of boxing on March 24 as Taylor vs Joubert headlines a stellar night of boxing at the Meadowbank Arena. The aforementioned Cummings vs Knezevic WBO European title bout is just one of a number of cracking contests on a huge undercard. Edinburgh’s undefeated Celtic super lightweight champion Jason Easton takes a big step up in class when he boxes Hungary’s dangerous Zoltan Szabo in an exciting ten-round super lightweight contest that acts as the chief support bout of the evening. The talented Easton looked dynamite in his last outing at the Meadowbank Arena in October when he destroyed Cardiff’s Rhys Saunders for the vacant Celtic super lightweight strap. In Hungary’s Szabo he faces his toughest test to date against a man who has stopped Ireland’s contender Stephen Ormond on a previous visit to these shores and defeated Wales’ then unbeaten Zack Davies in London last March.

Also on the bill, Kelty’s undefeated middleweight prospect Connor Law takes on France’s experienced former French middleweight title challenger Francis Tchoffo in an international eight-round middleweight contest, while Haddington’s former Scottish International Iain Trotter make his professional debut in a four-round middleweight contest against an opponent to be named shortly. Dundee’s popular former British super featherweight title challenger Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark will also feature on the big Edinburgh bill against an opponent to be named shortly.

CONRAD CUMMINGS QUOTE: “I’m delighted to be boxing for the WBO European title on March 24. I’m in against an experienced opponent who has fought at a very high level and I believe it will be my toughest fight so far in my pro career. I’ve had an excellent training camp in London and I can’t wait to get in there and win that belt on March 24.”

GOGI KNEZEVIC QUOTE: “I’m coming to Edinburgh to win that belt. I will have the whole of Austria behind me for this fight. It’s a big fight for me, I have to win and so does Cummings. That makes for a great fight and I believe this is exactly what the fans will get on March 24.”

BARRY McGUIGAN QUOTE: “Cummings vs Knezevic is a brilliant addition to a big night of boxing in Edinburgh on March 24, it could even steal the show. Both men will be highly motivated as it is a must win fight for both. It’s a huge night for Edinburgh boxing headlined by Josh Taylor defending his Commonwealth title against South Africa’s Warren Joubert in what looks set to be a cracking contest. Also on the bill, Jason Easton is in a big test against Hungary’s dangerous Zoltan Szabo and Connor Law takes on France’s teak tough Francis Tchoffo. Edinburgh get ready, it’s going to be a genuinely unmissable night of boxing on March 24 at the Meadowbank Arena.”

Doors will open at 5.30pm at the Meadowbank Arena in Edinburgh on Friday March 24, with boxing starting at 6pm. More information on the undercard will be announced shortly.

