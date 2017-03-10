Crunch Time – Tony Dixon vs Damon Jones in Merthyr Tydfil

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sanigar Events are proud to present ‘Crunch Time’ a night of Championship Boxing at the Merthyr Leisure Centre on March 25th

In the main event of the evening Mountain Ash’s Tony Dixon (8-1) will face off against Damon Jones from Leeds (15-1) in a 10 round super-welterweight contest to be broadcast on S4C. The northerner’s sole defeat came at the hands of former British Champion Nick Blackwell in a challenge for the title in 2015 but Jones has put the loss behind him with two good wins since and is expecting nothing other than a standout performance against Dixon.

Dixon is keen to erase the memory of his one and only loss to Paddy Gallagher last year with a statement victory over Damon Jones after his scheduled Welsh title fight against Dale Evans was postponed due to an injury to Evans.

Damon Jones will be eager to pick up the first signature win of his career in front of Welsh fight fans. Although he was born in Leeds, Jones’ family are originally from Aberystwyth and he will bring a Welsh following of his own.

Wales’ top ranked heavyweight Dorian Darch (12-4) from Aberdare will take on Stockport’s Chris Healy (6-3) in his first 8 round battle as the chief support contest. Darch is 4 wins undefeated since 2015 and has his sights on domestic titles if he can make it past Healy on March 25th.

Super-Welterweight prospect JJ Evans makes his first outing of the year and the skillful Cardiff boxer expects a tough encounter with North Walian Mike Jones (2-2) from Wrexham who is coming off 2 solid wins.

Joining him on the bill will be the equally skillful Sonny Lee from Swansea and his stable mate Kristian Touze, both unbeaten after their respective debut contests and hoping to build momentum this year before chasing titles in 2018.

Penygraig welterweight Stuart Brewer aims to continue his winning ways with a second career victory. Ricky Rowlands from Tredegar and Josh Keen from Blaenavon complete the line up in their highly anticipated debut contests.

This will be the first event in a new series showcasing the best boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts in Wales to be shown by Welsh broadcaster S4C. Y Ffeit will be a six-part series showing highlights from the nation’s biggest professional fight nights every Wednesday night, from March 29.

Tickets are available on from the box office on 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £60 & £50 VIP Tables. Ringside £40, unreserved seating £30. Under 16’s £10 accompanied by an adult.

