Nicola Adams to turn Pro in Manchester

Olympic double medal winner Nicola Adams is hoping to emulate UFC sensation Ronda Rousey by putting women’s boxing firmly on the map.

The Leeds flyweight, who makes her professional debut on April 8th on a stacked card at the Manchester Arena, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Rousey who helped popularise women’s fighting in the UFC and became a huge crossover star as a result.

British hero Adams is already a well recognised personality and is the perfect fit to help establish women’s boxing to a mass audience in the same way Rousey has done with the UFC.

“I would love to be able to do something similar with women’s boxing to what Ronda Rousey has done with the UFC and headline my own shows and have big fights in Vegas – that’s every boxers dream,” said Adams.

“I think Ronda Rousey has done an amazing job for the UFC and taken the UFC to a whole new level in the women’s game.

“In the UFC they have women headlining and they get paid just as much as the men do. She’s a big reason for that,” she said.

34-year-old Adams has constantly broken the mould, having become the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing at the London 2012 Games.

She now features as part of thrilling fight card next month, which also sees lightweight ace Terry Flanagan defend his world title against Petr Petrov and a blockbuster showdown between former champion Liam Smith and the undefeated Liam Williams.

Adams, however, will be out to steal the limelight and hopes to continue to change perceptions as she progresses through her professional career.

“I would love to change some peoples perspective of women’s boxing and women’s sport in general, and to help raise the profile,” said Adams.

“Breaking down barriers is something that’s been happening as I’ve gone along with my career. I love to be able to break down barriers and I’m thankful to have achieved so much to be able to do that.

“It’s always good to be able to inspire the next generation to get involved in sport,” she said.

