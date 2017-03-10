Undefeated heavyweight Brendan Barrett to fight in Atlantic City

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated heavyweight Brendan Barrett returns to the boxing this Saturday night at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

Barrett will take on Philly tough guy Brian Donahue in a bout scheduled for 4-rounds.

The Show is promoted by Rising Promotions.

Barrett of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey has a pro boxing record of 4-0-2 with 4 knockouts, and will be making his return to the ring after being out of the squared circle for 11 months. In his last boxing match, he stopped Alando Pugh in 2 rounds in Atlantic City.

Barrett, who is an MMA veteran of 19 fights last fought in the cage on September 23rd.

“Everything is going well,”said Barrett. “My focus has been on boxing, and since my last boxing match, I have been focusing more on strength and conditioning plus my diet. Fans will see a bigger version of me. You can really see the transformation as I been concentrating a lot on what I eat and meal prepping on my Facebook and Instagram accounts.”

In Donahue, he is facing a guy whose record reads just 3-13-3, but Donahue is known for his hard nosed style and is always a tough-out.

“Donahue is a tough guy. A brawler, and is a hard guy to stop”

The 11 month layoff was not something that Barrett wanted. He was scheduled to fight during the summer, but opponents have been hard to come by.

“I am always looking at opportunities to fight. I had 7 or 8 opponents fall through on me, so I took the MMA fight in September.”

Going back and forth between boxing isn’t a problem for Barrett as he has a gameplan on how he bides his time between the 2 sports.

“It all depends on the opportunity. I make more money in MMA, but I am very interested in boxing. After this fight there could be some boxing opportunities in China, so I am still gathering all the information on that.”

This will be Barrett’s 3rd consecutive fight on the boardwalk, and that is conducive for his fans in Little Egg Harbor, which is just up the coast on the Jersey Shore.

“My job is to fight, but it is always great to have the fans and support. When the bell rings, It’s only me and him in there, but to have my fans there gives me more motivation. I am looking for an exciting and explosive fight on Saturday.”

“I want to thank my sponsors which are Sweet Jenny’s in Barnegat, The Law Offices of Paulie Haberman, Adventure Vapors in Manahawkin and Eric Sauer of Natural Pharmacy.

In the main event, Anthony “Juice” Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City takes on Samuel Amoako (21-13, 15 KO’s) of Silver Spring, MD in a 8-round welterweight bout.

In a 6-round bouts:

Yurik Mamedov (4-0, 2 KO’s) of New York will fight Rafael Montalvo (3-5, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA in a welterweight affair.

Dan Pasciolla (8-2) of Brick, NJ will fight LeMarcus Tucker (4-1,2 KO’s) of Forrest City, Arkansas in a heavyweight bout.

Gabriel Pham (7-1, 3 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ takes on Chaucey Fields (4-1, 2 KO’s) of Lynchburg, VA un a super middleweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Brendan Barrett (4-0-2, 4 KO’s) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ takes on Brian Donahue (3-13) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Adrian Wilson (0-3) of Atlantic City battles Henry Tyrone Paige (0-3) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a welterweight bout.

Kevin Asmat (1-1) of North Bergen, NJ will take on Edgar Cortes (3-4) of Vineland, NJ on a super featherweight bout.

Thomas Romain (1-1) of New York will square off with Sidell Blocker (1-6-1) of Plesantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Cesar Francis of New York boxes Chris Moore of Orange, New Jersey

There will be several amateur bouts that will precede the professional bouts beginning at 6 PM ET.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $150, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Brendan Barrett