Checkmate: David Lemieux left hook destroys Curtis Stevens

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

In a match up that was guaranteed to end in a knock out, David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) lived up to his promise of taking out Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-6, 21 KOs) in a jaw-dropping third round stoppage to claim the WBO Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas Middleweight belts live from Turning Stone Resort Casino and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark.

“I told you what I was going to do tonight,” said David Lemieux. “What I saw was a ‘check mate’,” said Lemieux. “The punch was made with perfect landing. I am in great shape, and I prepared myself for him. He is physically strong but nothing special. Stevens is a solid fighter, and we were successful. I wish him the best, and I hope he is OK.”

In his highly anticipated return to the ring, Cuban stand out Yuriorkis “El Ciclón de Guantánamo” Gamboa (26-1, 17 KOs) secured a unanimous decision win over Nicaragua’s Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (24-8, 16 KOs) as the televised co-main event. Gamboa demonstrated his power and resilience in his return to the ring, with the judges scoring the bout 97-92, 97-92, and 97-93.

A part of the international broadcast, Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (16-1, 7 KOs) suffered his first career loss against the mighty Yves Ulysse (13-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant Junior NABF Super Lightweight title. Yves turned up the heat during the fourth round, showing off his reach and powerful left arm and right hook combinations that left bruises under Ochoa’s right eye. The fire was completely unleashed during the seventh round, and Ulysse cornered Ochoa landing powerful straight right arm punches. Ochoa’s corner waved the white towel before the eight round could begin, awarding the technical knock out and NABF belt to Ulysse.

“I dedicate this victory to everybody that doubted me,” said Yves Ulysse. “I did my homework and beat him in his hometown. This is just the beginning of the adventure. Ulysse Nation, that’s the name to remember.”

Also on the undercard, Diego De La Hoya (17-0, 9 KOs) faced off against the tough Roberto “Escorpión” Pucheta (10-10-1, 6 KOs) for an eight round bout that went the distance.

“Mexican fighters are tough, and he has fought tough opponents,” said Diego De La Hoya. “I was expecting the fight to be tough; it’s been a while since I have been in the ring, and this was perfect to upkeep all my skills.”

In another knock out performance of the night, D’Mitrius Ballard (16-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Zoltan Sera (26-12, 17 KOs) during the fourth round. During the third, Sera lost a point for lifting Ballard by the calves in attempt to block his punches.

“He was definitely fighting to survive in the ring with me,” said D’Mitrius Ballard. “When he picked me up, I could sense his desperation – my corner kept yelling at me to finish him off because a fighter that was unpredictable like him could seriously hurt me.”

Making his pro-debut, Alex Rincon (1-0, 1 KO) of Carrollton, TX made an exceptional first impression to the boxing world in a second round knock out of Ardmore, Okla.’s Shaun “Buddy Hollie” Lee Henson (2-4, 2 KOs).

“It’s always such a great feeling coming back to the locker room with a win like this,” said Alex Rincon. “There’s a huge difference from fighting in the amateurs to the pros, from the size of the gloves to the atmosphere the crowd brings. I’m ready to continue to grow and get more knock outs like this one.”

Highly touted Philly prospect Damon “No Smilin'” Allen, Jr. (11-0-1, 5 KOs) defeated Budapest, Hungary’s Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (24-11, 17 KOs) in a second round knock out.

Kick starting the action packed night, Philly’s Todd “2Gunz” Unthank-May (11-0, 4 KOs) improved his record taking on southpaw fighter Quinton Rankin (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Charlotte, NC for an eight round light heavyweight fight. The fight went the distance, but Unthank-May took home the unanimous decision win.

“It’s another win, and I’m just glad I get to be under the Golden Boy banner,” said Unthank-May. “Bernard Hopkins is my inspiration, and I hope to have a career like his.”

Lemieux vs. Stevens was a 12-round middleweight bout for the WBO Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management and Main Events, and sponsored by “Tecate, BORN BOLD.” The HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast began at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/LemieuxVsStevens. Credit must be given to Eye of the Tiger Management for any video/image use of David Lemieux. Credit must be given to Main Events for any video/image use of Curtis Stevens.

For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, www.mainevents.com and www.hbo.com/boxing; follow on Twitter at @GoldenBoyBoxing, @main_events, @HBOboxing; and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, www.facebook.com/maineventsboxing, www.facebook.com/hboboxing; and visit us on Instagram at @GoldenBoyBoxing and @main_events. Follow the conversation using #LemieuxStevens.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Alex Rincon, Curtis Stevens, d'mitrius ballard, David Lemieux, Diego De La Hoya, Rene Alvarado, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Yves Ulysse