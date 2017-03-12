Weekly Asian fight results (06/03 to 12/03): Rex Tso, Romero Duno, Tomoki Kameda

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past week hasn’t been massively busy but there has been a good amount of action featuring Asian fighters in some brilliant bouts, some upsets and some great KO’s.

March 8th-

The first bout of note took place on Wednesday and saw Jhaleel Payao (15-1, 8) take a 10 round decision win over Jason Tinampay (8-4-1, 7) to claim the Philippines Boxing Federation Bantamweight title. The bout may not look like a notable one on paper but Payao, who has been a sparring partner for many top fighters in the Asia-Pacific region, is a solid prospect and showed that here by over-coming Tinampay. For the once beaten 23 year old this was a 4th straight win and he has put his 2015 loss to Michael Dasmarinas well behind him. For Tinampay this is his third straight set back and he may well end up merely hovering around the top of the domestic level.

March 10th-

A good bulk of the action came on Friday when we had the first ever “A-Sign Bee” card. The show wasn’t televised but was featured exclusively on the A-Sign service and featured a host of notable names in action.

The first of those notable names was former world title challenger Hisashi Amagasa (32-6-2, 20), who is of course best known for his bout with Guillermo Rigondeaux. Amagasa was rather fortunate here as he narrowly scraped past 37 year old compatriot Kinshiro Usui (27-5, 11), in what was a thrilling bout. The result was essentially decided by a 5th round knockdown that Amagasa scored, which helped him to secure a majority decision.

Another notable name on this card was former world champion Tomoki Kameda (33-2, 20, who ended a 3 year break from Japan as he easily out boxed Thailand’s Mike Tawatchai (42-10-1, 25), dropping Tawatchai in round 6. Tomoki was too good, too quick and too skilled for the Thai, but Tawatchai showed his toughness in refusing to be stopped, despite the bout being very 1-sided. Interestingly this was Kameda’s first bout at the Korakuen Hall, and Tawatchai’s 10th loss in Japan, where he is now 1-10 with other losses to the aforementioned Usui, Daiki Kameda, Shingo Wake and Yukinori Oguni.

In the main event of the card fan saw 2-time world title challenger Ryo Akaho (30-2-2, 19) claim the Japanese Bantamweight title with a clear decision win over Yushi Tanaka (19-1-3, 13). The bout, for the vacant title, looked like a must win for Akaho and he seemed to know it as he raced out and put the frighteners up Tanaka from the off. Tanaka fought well in rounds 2 but struggled to make an impact again until round 8, by which point Akaho had essentially got the bout in the bout and had taken his foot off the gas.

At the end of the day the Asian attention turned to the US where 21 year old Filipino Romero Duno (13-1, 12) scored a career defining win, as he took the unbeaten record of fellow youngster Christian Gonzalez (16-1, 14). The bout started at a hot pace with Gonzalez looking the bigger and stronger man but he was dropped hard at the end of the round. The second round saw Gonzalez looking weary to begin the round, before being dropped a second time and being stopped by Duno, who made a statement and claimed a minor WBC Youth title in the process.

March 11th-

On Saturday we saw attention turn to Hong Kong where Def Promotions put on their biggest show of the year, and it turned out to be a cracker.

The first bout of note was a very short one, as Filipino puncher Rey Megrino (24-20-4, 21) swiftly took care of Japan’s Yuki Strong Kobayashi (10-7, 5), landing a devastating right hand only seconds in to the bout which instantly left Kobayashi out called. Although the win only takes Megrino to a 50% winning record he is a real nightmare and has frightening power. He’s not likely to win a world title but with a full training camp few fighters will have an easy night with him.

A second bout of note saw Japan’s battle hardened Takuya Watanabe (31-7-1, 16) take a decision win over Thai veteran Khunkiri Wor Wisaruth (24-19-2, 16). Although Watanabe isn’t a well known fighter he’s one of the fighters that I’m a huge fan of, and was won over by his gutsy effort against Jaesung Lee. Since that loss Watanabe has continued to improve, and was returning to the ring here for the first time since losing at the end of 2016 to Masayuki Ito. The win here was a near shut out for Watanabe who never looked in any trouble, and will be looking to move back into title contention in the near future.

In an All-Filipino bout fans saw the talented Mark Anthony Geraldo (34-7-3, 15) over-come Kenny Demecillo (12-4-2, 7) over 10 rounds, to claim the WBO Oriental Bantamweight title. Gerlado came in to this bout having lost 3 of his previous 5, and there was questions as to whether or note his career was already winding down at the young age of 25. Here however he put some more life into his career by using his skills and experience to take a clear, but competitive, decision over his compatriot. For Demecillo the loss sees his 5 fight unbeaten run come to an end, but at 24 he can easily bounce back.

The main event of the card, and arguably the best bout of the week, saw Hong Kong’s very own Rex Tso (21-0, 13) over-come Japanese former world title challenger Hirofumi Mukai (13-5-3, 3) in 8 rounds. The bout, which was to unify 3 minor trinkets, was a war from the off with Tso really starting off like a house on fire. Mukai had moments but was dropped in round 2, and in round 6 before being finished off with a brutal body shot in round 8. With 3 knockdowns in his favour Tso was the boss, but Mukai did tag him with some brilliant shots and test the chin of “The Wonder Kid” who is now looking for a world title bout. If I was Tso’s team I’d hold off a little bit from chasing the likes of Naoya Inoue, Roman Gonzalez or Jerwin Ancajas, but a potential showdown with Jamie Conlan would be as sure fire a FOTY contender as the sport can provide. For Mukai the end is surely neigh, but no one can question his heart after this performance.

(Scott Graveson covers the Asian boxing scene for www.asianboxing.info)

