Heavy Artillery – Dilly Singh in search of Title Glory

Dilly Singh knows what he’s getting himself into as he prepares to battle for a belt when professional boxing is back at the Venue in Birmingham next month.

Unbeaten Singh goes for glory in just his fourth paid contest when he takes on Josh Burke in an eight-round clash for the vacant British Challenge cruiserweight title.

The two headline BCB Promotions’ Heavy Artillery show on Friday, 28th April at the Edgbaston-based venue.

Singh, from Coventry, is protecting his ‘0’ while Burke is looking to steer his ledger of two victories and two defeats in a winning direction.

The two are no strangers to each other, having sparred together in the past but there will be no holding back when they touch gloves this time.

The Indian-born Singh is unmoved by the step up in the distance, either, having reeled off three points successes without reply but all four-rounders.

He shared a training ring with Ovill McKenzie, too, before the British and Commonwealth champion withdrew from an IBO world title fight with Marco Huck and retired on health grounds.

The sweet science is still relatively new to Singh, who only had a handful of amateur bouts for Willenhall Boxing Club after initially taking up kickboxing.

He trains at the Red Corner gym, under Dean Edwards and Paul Hudson. The 27-year-old is keen to rack up his achievements quickly, with Burke standing in the way of his first strap.

Singh said: “I know Josh, he’s a good lad and it will be a good fight. It’s just boxing, it’s a sport and a game, so it’s nothing personal.

“I’m still finding my way, but the main thing for me is doing the right things in camp. I’m dieting, training and sleeping as I should be.

“I box on impulse, but I’ve come on and some of the things I’ve experienced have given me confidence, including the time I spent with Ovill.

“All I am thinking off is what it would be like to get my hands on the belt. I just want to see how far as I can go, with putting 100 per cent effort into it.”

Singh spends his evenings working as a doorman at nightclubs in his home city, but has tailored his preparation so the late finishes aren’t becoming a burden.

He still lives at his family home, too, with his mother and younger brother and feels the stress-free environment can only help him.

He added: “It’s not too bad at all, sometimes I even go for a run when I’ve finished work in the very early hours of the morning.

“I always seem to get enough sleep in and then I get up and train in the early evening, before I start my next shift. It’s working out well.”

Six further contests will supplement the main event at the Venue, with three Brummies enjoying home city advantage.

Luke Heron, Ijaz Ahmed and Aaron Murphy won’t have far to travel. Heron is a middleweight, while Ahmed is at bantam. Cruiser Murphy makes his pro debut.

Welterweight Ryan Davies, from Tividale in the Black Country, also turns over for his bow alongside Old Hill super featherweight, Manny Zaber. Leamington’s Michael Cole completes the line-up at super lightweight.

Tickets are £35 or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling: 07772 503 432

