FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Joshua Burke clash for the British Challenge Cruiserweight Title on BCB Promotions’ latest Birmingham promotion next month.

Singh and Burke top ‘Heavy Artillery’ at The Venue, Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston on Friday, 28th April.

Singh has made a solid start to his professional career, picking up a hat-trick of wins against foreign opposition. Burke has an even record of two win and two defeats going into this eight-round contest.

“It’s got the makings of a god fight,” Promoter Errol Johnson told bcb-promotions.com. “Dilly is coming off a good win over Lithuiania’s Imantas Davidaitis last weekend whereas Josh is a tricky and dangerous opponent.

“Their styles are well suited. It’s a fight I’m looking forward to.”

Birmingham trio Luke Heron (middleweight), Ikram Hussain (middleweight) and Ijaz Ahmed (bantamweight) also feature.

Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole, and debutants Birmingham cruiserweight Aaron Murphy and Tividale welterweight Ryan Davies complete the card.

Tickets are £35 or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling: 07772 503 432.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game