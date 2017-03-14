Sam Sheedy’s Commonwealth title fight postponed

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sam Sheedy’s quest to win the Commonwealth middleweight title has suffered a setback. Sheedy and Nigeria’s Abolaji Rasheed were due to contest the vacant belt at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on March 24 but, with Rasheed’s team encountering a visa issue, the proposed bout will now take place at a later date.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Sam and his fans,” explained co-promoter, and Sheedy’s manager, AJ Hobson. “Sam has been looking absolutely fantastic in training and, after his split-decision loss to Tommy Langford, we believe winning the Commonwealth title will launch Sam on the world scene.

“So it’s unfortunate, but these situations do happen in boxing, especially with international fights. The fight will definitely still take place, we’re currently talking to various broadcasters about TV coverage, and we’ll have more news about the rearranged date in the next few days.

“All is not lost though; the undercard fighters will all still get an outing on March 24th but we’ll just be switching the venue. The show will now take place at Bramall Lane rather than Ponds Forge Arena, which will mean a really initmate atmosphere for the fans.

“We’ll have some exciting young, local talent on the show, so it will still be a great night of boxing. This show will be a chance for fight fans to see some future champions up close, and I’m delighted these fighters will still get an opportunity to shine.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane on March 24. Appearing will be Razaq Najib; Ramzy Nassa; Scott Westgarth; Tommy Frank, and Christian Kinsiona.

For ticket information, please call 0114 243 4443.

