Golden Boy Promotions puts the spotlight on Jason Quigley

One of Ireland’s hottest exports is Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs), who has made Los Angeles his home in pursuit to become a world champion. In one of his biggest steps toward the major goal, Quigley not only will jump start the highly anticipated

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN series this Thursday, March 23rd, but will make his first play for a title in his career as he battles

Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) for the

NABF Middleweight Title broadcast live on ESPN.

Training with highly respected Manny Robles at The Rock Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, “El Animal” is now on the fast track to becoming one of the top contenders in the sport.

Golden Boy Promotions caught up with the Irishman ahead of the biggest fight of his career yet, in an exclusive Q&A session.

Here is what “El Animal” had to say about his upcoming bout:

“Every opponent that I’ve gotten in in my professional career has prepared me to get to this moment right now. People don’t understand what they’re dealing with when they get inside the ring with Jason Quigley because for me this is everything. I train my heart out and I work hard in this gym to become the best.”

“It all started off by me and my father setting up to watch Marco Antonio Barrera. As soon as he got inside through them ropes, he was a different man and that excited me. From that day on I always wanted to be a world professional champion.”

“Every fight is bigger, every fight is getting me that step closer to become a world champion. I take every fight as a world title fight because that is my chance to get one step closer to the world title fight.”

“I don’t care if its Glen Tapia or who it is across the ring from me, he’s there to stop me from doing what I want to do and I’m not going to let no man do that. This is my time, this is my time to shine.”

Quigley vs. Tapia is a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Middleweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 4:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes transmission begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

