The wait is finally over for Peterborough fight fans. United Boxing Promotions, in association with CCC Promotions, proudly announces the return of Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (11-0-0, 6KOs) on May 13 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. His opponent will be announced in the near future. “We’re very excited to bring professional boxing back to Peterborough,” explained Promoter Tyler Buxton. “It’s the right thing to do. Cody has made a name for himself in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Every fighter should get to perform for their hometown fans.”

For Crowley, fighting at home is a dream come true. “This has been a lifelong goal of mine,” said Crowley. “I’ve always envisioned fighting at home. Whenever I train, I picture the whole city packed inside the Memorial Centre. The lights go down, the music starts, I walk out, and 4,500 people all scream one name! Now, years later, we are so close to that moment that I can almost feel it in my veins. Peterborough’s support gives me the drive and determination to chase my dream of becoming a world champion.”

After earning three big wins in the United States, Crowley made his Canadian professional boxing debut in 2015, taking a unanimous decision victory over fifteen fight veteran Arnoldo Poblete of Chile at the Ajax Community Centre. In 2016, “The Crippler” put himself within striking distance of a Canadian title with several impressive victories. On September 24, Crowley made his Hershey Centre debut, battling to an eight round unanimous decision over the always tough Marcelo Fabian Bzowski of Argentina. After tallying a TKO win in Mexico, Crowley returned to the Hershey Centre to stop Juan Carlos Cano in under three rounds.

Tickets for “Homecoming: The Return of Cody Crowley” go on sale this Friday, March 17, at the Memorial Centre box office and www.memorialcentre.ca!

About United Boxing Promotions: Ontario’s leader in professional boxing, United Boxing Promotions revived world championship boxing in the Greater Toronto Area in 2014, sparking a renaissance in the provincial fight scene. Over the last decade, United and its predecessors have developed a number of Ontario’s top fighters including: NABA super welterweight champion Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook and undefeated prospects Josh O’Reilly and Ryan Young

