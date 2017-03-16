Iain Wilson talks Pat Clinton night at St Andrews Sporting Club

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The St Andrew’s Sporting Club next event will see Greenock’s rising Light Heavyweight Star Grant Quigley contest the British Challenge Light Heavyweight title against Liverpool’s Champion Colin Farricker.

Quigley has been flawless in his opening 6 contests with three of those wins coming inside the distance. He now faces a step up in competition against British Challenge title holder Farricker on March 23 at Glasgow’s Radisson Hotel.

The night will honour former WBO World Flyweight Champion Pat Clinton who won his world title 25 years ago this month at Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall, beating two weight WBO King Isidro Perez via split decision.

The bill will also feature the impressive Dumbarton Welterweight Martin Harkin. Harkin is no stranger to the lights and grandeur of the St Andrew’s Sporting Club, and will be looking to continue his excellent start in the professional ranks.

Kilmarnock’s amateur standout Jordan Beveridge will make his professional bow as he looks to hit the ground running in the paid ranks after a highly decorated amateur career.

Club Director Iain Wilson gave his take on the evenings action ahead.

“Firstly I’m really looking forward to honouring Pat Clinton. I used to love watching Pat fight and it’s a real privilege to be a part of the night that honours his wonderful career.”

Wilson continued, “We really have high hopes for Grant Quigley and we’re aiming to get him a Scottish title soon.

He will have to be on point on the 24th if he can progress and he is in with a really tough opponent from Liverpool who will be coming to upset the apple cart.”

“Martin Harkin has had a great start to his professional career and has impressed all of us at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club. I feel Martin can be progressed quickly but will need to stay at the top of his game.”

Wilson added, “Jordan Beveridge is a really exciting Light Welterweight and has a good trainer in Joe Affleck.

He’s going to be one to watch and is out to impress on March 23.”

Tickets for the St Andrew’s Sporting Club event are available by contacting 01418105700 or by emailing office@standrewssportingclub.com

