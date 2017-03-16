Rockin’ Fights 26: Anthony Karperis vs Scott Burrell

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Star Boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia is pleased to announce an exciting undercard to the Anthony Karperis- Scott Burrell NY State Jr. Welterweight title fight main event at the popular” Rockin Fights” series at The Paramount in Huntington, NY on Friday, March 24th.

The feature undercard bout will pit Woodhaven Jr. Welterweight Danny Gonzalez 12-0-1 (5 KO’s) in perhaps the toughest test of his career as he takes on experienced Allentown, PA brawler Jerome Rodriguez, 7-5-3 (2 KO’s), in an 8 round Jr. Welterweight match up. Both fighters are known for their fan friendly style which should make a heck of a battle come March 24th.

In another interesting local matchup, homegrown Huntington NY’s exciting Lightweight, Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez, 8-1 1KO takes on Dean “Badnewz” Burrell, 11-1 8KO’S, Brooklyn, NY in a 6 round contest.

Dean is the twin brother of main eventer Scott. Both Dean and Scott are highly educated college graduates. Johnny Hernandez has developed a large following at his hometown arena, but Dean and Scott expect to bring their loyal Brooklyn fans as well.

Also scheduled to appear are undefeated Welterweight Long Islanders Tyrone James, 3-0 (2 KO’s), of Elmont, NY taking on Alabama’s Quincy Brown, 1-4 in a 4 round Welterweight fight and Central Islip’s Terrell Bostic, 2-0 1KO squaring off against Brooklyn’s Grashino Yancy, 2-1 (1KO) in a 4 round Lightweight fight.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments about the undercard “I am pleased we are back at the Paramount. This is old school boxing, local fighters from the New York area stepping in the ring with each other. We have a fan-friendly main event with real local interest when Karperis and Scott Burrell battle for the NY Jr. Welter title. My matchmaker, Ron Katz, promises these 5 exciting match-ups will be ‘Paramount Punches in Bunches’, which is what our fans have become accustomed to at the Paramount. It will be another special night of fights at The Paramount on Friday night March 24th”.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Star Boxing 718 823-2000 or at www.starboxing.com, The Paramount box office 631 673-7300, or TICKETMASTER at ticketmaster.com 1 800 745-3000. Tickets are priced at $50 and up.

