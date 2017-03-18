Jaron Ennis & Manny Folly to feature on Philadelphia card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Victory Boxing Promotions returns to the City of Brotherly Love March 31st with a professional boxing card stacked with top Philadelphia prospects, and elite talent from across the country.

In the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (9-0, 8KO) seeks to secure his 10th straight win since his professional debut just ten months ago. One of boxing’s busiest and most highly-touted prospects, Ennis knocked out the more experienced Elvin Perez (28-17-4, 19KO) inside of a minute in his January outing, also at 2300 Arena.

In the co-main event, boxer and Philadelphia Police Officer Manny Folly (9-0, 7KO) will return in the featherweight division. Folly, who was seemingly in tough when he faced Mexico’s Carlos Morgan (13-5, 6KO), made quick work of his opponent in January, stopping Morgan with a sensational knockout punch in the first round.

Also on the card, Philadelphia super bantamweight Angel Pizarro (2-0, 1KO) looks for his third win. Pizarro, who has a large following in Philadelphia, is stepping into the ring for the first time this year. He last fought in October, scoring a technical knockout win over Maurice Adams, Jr.

Junior Welterweight Keenan “Killer” Smith (10-0, 4KO) will fight on the card, along with his cousin, Donald Smith (4-0, 3KO) in separate bouts. Donald Smith’s last outing, on Victory Boxing’s January card at 2300 Arena, ended with a fourth round TKO knockout over Christopher Nelson.

Joshua Jones ( 3-0-1, 2KO) returns at lightweight, along with super welterweight Elijah Vines (3-0, 3KO), also of Philadelphia. Fan favorite, light heavyweight Darren Goodall, whose New Jersey crowd had the walls of 2300 arena shaking in January, will join the Philadelphia contingent on the card, and Baltimore’s Mack Allison (7-0, 7KO) will look to keep his perfect record intact.

Victory Boxing Promotions super-prospect Adam Daranyi (10-0, 10KO), of Canada, made quick work of Lenwood Dozier in January, and he returns at welterweight on the 31st. Fellow Victory Boxing prospect Brandun Lee will also see welterweight action in his second professional bout.

Top amateur Christian Montano, who made headlines earlier this month when he signed with top manager Cameron Dunkin, will make his anticipated professional debut at light heavyweight. The young fighter is expected to stay busy in the coming months.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Jaron Ennis, Manny Folly