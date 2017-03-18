Terry Flanagan talks Liam Smith vs Liam Williams

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Unbeaten WBO Lightweight Champion of the World Terry Flanagan is backing Liverpool’s Liam Smith to outpoint bitter rival Liam Williams when they clash at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his crown against chiselled Russian Petr Petrov and is promising no slip-ups against the WBO no.2 ranked contender. The Manchester star admits he will be keeping an eye on Smith and William’s mouthwatering showdown before taking to the ring himself.

“It’s gonna be a great fight to get ‘em warmed up for my main event!” said Flanagan.”Liam Smith is a slight favourite going into the fight.

“His shot selection is probably the best of any boxer in Britain. He’s very good at everything he does. ‘Canelo’ just happened to be another level above him. Alvarez is pound-for-pound, ain’t he?

“Williams is tough, strong and can bang you out with either hand but if you’re forcing me to put a pound on it, I’ll go with Smith on points.”

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of action on April 8th; local hero Terry Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his WBO World Lightweight crown against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Terry Flanagan