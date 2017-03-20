Ringside report: Steve Goodwin’s Bethnal Bedlam

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Following last week’s Knuckle 2 Knuckle show, Steve Goodwin puts on one of the biggest non-televised cards in recent memory. Two English title fights and a Southern Area championship bout top what promises to be an exciting night. With York Hall packed and the crowd buzzing, let’s run through the results:

BOUT 1

Jack Hughes vs Georgi Georgiev

4×3 – Super Flyweight

Hughes opens the action for the night, looking for a win after the loss in his first outing. Hughes works well on the jab from the off, showing some nice footwork when he retreats. A quiet opening round from the pair.

Georgiev was getting some success in the second with the left hook and started to beckon Hughes into the attacks. Hughes declined the offers, so Georgiev started to wade into his own attacks more which Hughes dealt comfortably with off the ropes. In the third Hughes landed a nice overhand right which Georgiev took well, then a lovely counter left hook that got the attention of his opponent. The same shot landed soon after, but Georgiev was still happy to come forwards on the attack, at one point walking Hughes down across the ring.

A more controlled fourth from the pair, Hughes peppered the jab and limited the attacks from Georgiev, who himself seemed to need the Hughes attacks to burst himself into life.

The referee Chaz Coakley (scored by Lee Cook) scored the fight 39-37 in favour of Jack Hughes.

BOUT 2

Ramez Mahmood vs Jules Phillips

4×3 – Featherweight

Exciting first round between the two as Mahmood looks to go 2-0. Nice exchange centre ring is the highlight of the round, ended on the Mahmood left hook that wobbles Phillips but he angles off out of danger. The two trade jabs to start the second, Mahmood the first to start stepping in behind it. Phillips was happy to stand and trade, neither willing to move from centre ring. Some of the snap went from Mahmood’s shots towards the end of the round but he controlled the three minutes well.

Phillips started the second round countering well the work of Mahmood. Although Mahmood started to clean his work up, his power wasn’t stopping the ambition of Phillips. Mahmood ended the round trying to re-establish his jab.

Phillips showed no sign of giving Mahmood an easy last round, a nicely landed straight right rocks Mahmood back. Mahmood works hard through to the end of the fight as Philips made a good showing for himself.

Referee Lee Every scored the bout 39-37 for the winner, Ramez Mahmood.

BOUT 3

Dwayne Jones-Grant vs Andy Neylon

4×3 – Light Heavyweight

Grant starts well on the jab in round one, occasionally switching to the body hooks when into range. Neylon’s reluctance to engage meant Grant was on the front foot throughout, landing a nice left hook as the round came to an end.

Neylon was tight in the second round, a double jab, straight right his main venture forward. Jones-Grant worked Neylon well into the ropes without being able to keep him there. In the third Jones-Grant was getting more success, his right hand finding its way inside the tight Neylon guard. Again Neylon refused to stand with the busier Jones-Grant and made him chase the fight.

In the final round Jones-Grant again had the upper hand without being able to significantly dent the Neylon defences. Some good working of head and body in the corner but Neylon was happy to see the four rounds out.

Referee Lee Cook scored the bout 40-36 to the undefeated Jones-Grant.

BOUT 4

Chris Davies vs Curtis Gargano

4×3 – Light Heavyweight

Davies controlled well from centre of the ring through the first, Gargano happy to circle. Davies used his jab, straight right from the off while Gargano was happy to throw a big right over the top on occasion. Davies continued on the work upstairs while Gargano threw his jab out to ward the taller man off.

Davies opened the second looking to attack the body some more, throwing in an uppercut on occasion. Firmly in control, he was unwilling to step in too often, wary of the right hand coming back from Gargano.

Gargano’s right hand found a home more often in the third round as he upped his intensity. Davies in return was varying his attacks when inside, using the uppercut more but Gargano continued to land cleaner shots, returning to his corner celebrating what he felt was a victorious round. The final round continued at a similar pace, Davies having the cleaner work but Gargano still finding success with the big right.

The referee Chaz Coakley (scored by Lee Cook) scored the fight 40-36 to winner Chris Davies.

BOUT 5

Jez Smith vs Stanislav Nenkov

6×3 – Welterweight

Smith is on the return after his war with Macauley McGowan in 2016. Good counter left hook straight away from Smith as Nenkov comes forwards. A clean lead right from Smith lands to the ‘ooh’ of the crowd. Smith manages a nice pair of body hooks before Nenkov ends the round with a solid left hook.

Smith had the upper hand in the second round, although a lot of his quality work was meeting the gloves of Nenkov. Through the third Smith was starting to prove his class and assert his dominance, body hooks cracking off the ribs of Nenkov. Each time Nenkov was firing back Smith was slipping, rolling the shots and proving too much.

In the fourth a beautiful straight right from Smith sent the head of Nenkov back and the crowd erupted, Smith took his time to step in and land again on Nenkov. Nice head and body movement continually from Smith, never being in the same place long enough for Nenkov to get his work off.

Again Smith was on top through the fifth, a slick operator who was able to open angles. A good left hook from Smith buzzed Nenkov, Smith realised and stepped in on the left hook to body and head. In the final round Nenkov came out with a new vigour, going straight for Smith. Again though the work was messy, Smith was able to control and move away before claiming centre ring.

In the final round Smith lands a straight right that sends his opponent on the retreat but it doesn’t last long as Nenkov again is happy to engage. The highlight comes on the bell as smith lands a big left hook to close the fight off in a classy display.

The referee Lee Cook scored the bout 59-55 to Smith.

BOUT 6

Curtis Felix vs Teodor Nikolov

4×3 – Welterweight

Felix looks to build on his debut KO win here. A non-eventful first round, the better work came from Felix but he was unable to find consistency. Nikolov showed he knows the way around a ring, some nice slipping of the shots as Felix seemed to throw in frustration.

The taller Felix tried to set to work behind his jab in the second and third rounds – the left hand guard down meaning he was getting caught on the way in but nothing that was causing him problems. However he was unable to catch Nikolov for a sustained attack and the rounds passed without significant action.

In the final round Felix was again on top but the bout finished with the two unable to gel in the fight.

Referee Lee Every scored the bout 40-36 to Felix.

BOUT 7

Adam Dingsdale vs Luka Leskovic

6×3 – Super Lightweight

A comfortable first round for Dingsdale who countered well throughout. Leskovic was half a step slower throughout, Dingsdale evading each attack and landing at will. The second continued in the same vain, Dingsdale having the fight his own way and dominating with the jab.

In the third a sharp counter right from Dingsdale who continues to work at angles, preying on Leskovic. By now it was clear who the dominant fighter was, so it would have been nice to see Dingsdale put his foot on the gas and assert himself more, but he still showed his abilities in spurts.

Fourth round carries on as the third, Dingsdale not in trouble but also not willing to work in the attack zone long enough to cause significant damage. Leskovic was as comfortable in defence as Dingsdale was in attack.

The fight petered out through the fifth and sixth. It would have been nice to see Dingsdale really put it on Leskovic as the fight was all one way traffic.

The referee Chaz Coakley (scored by Lee Cook) scored the fight 60-54 to winner Adam Dingsdale.

BOUT 8

Linus Udofia vs Ladislav Nemeth

4×3 – Middleweight

Udofia aims to make it 4-0 tonight, starting well with a left hook to the body. In his typically composed style he waits for the openings in the tight Nemeth guard. A nice flurry on the ropes sees the Udofia fans brighten up. Nemeth fires big left hooks, one of which glances the chin of Udofia. Nemeth seems to be struggling with his footing, twice going down but ruled as slips. The class of Udofia shows as he uses angles to create space for the uppercuts at the end of the first round.

A big right hook in the second sends Nemeth stumbling back,Linus closes the space to attack but Nemeth covers well. Uppercuts fire in from angles as Udofia keeps the pressure on, again Nemeth stumbles back. When Nemeth does attack Linus is sharp in defence, but when he attacks he puts the combinations together with fluidity. He plants his feet well to attach the body of Nemeth, bringing the guard down to fire over the top as Nemeth absorbs a heavy barrage.

A patient start again to the third as Udofia measures with the jab before closing the distance and jumping on Nemeth who covers, but the shots come from all angles as the referee calls a stop to the bout.

Referee Lee Cook stopped the fight at 24 seconds of round three

BOUT 9

Dan Dan Keenan vs Silvije Kebet

4×3 – Welterweight

4-0 Keenan has a huge following in York Hall, his first fight with the hand fully healed that he damaged in 2016. He was sharp out of the southpaw stance, firing the jab and backhand through the Kebet defence early on. A nice Kebet right hand lands clean to end a round Keenan dominated.

The fight started to catch fire in the second as the rangy Keenan worked off his jab before stepping in and engaging. Kebet was happy to oblige and asked him to come back in but Keenan was too savvy to do so.

Keenan was calm and in control through the third without asserting himself on Kebet. he was caught by a left hook to end the round but took it well. Kebet took centre ring in the fourth round, Keenan happy to circle and pick his attacks. Kebet with a nice couple of straight rights that land, but Keenan composes himself and gets back behind the jab, throwing a nice lead left on occasion. The fight ended with Keenan having the upper hand in an entertaining bout.

Referee Lee Every scored the bout 39-38 to the still undefeated Dan-Dan Keenan

BOUT 10

Ollie Pattison vs Merdjidin Yuseinov

6×3 – Light Heavyweight

Yuseinov comes in a lot shorter and carrying some weight, Pattison takes advantage with the jab through the first round. The left hook from Pattison is effective from the off, twice rattling Yuseinov as it bounces off him. In the second Pattison hurts his opponent with a strong right but keeps composed in his work, Yuseinov looks to spoil the work of the classier Pattison.

The two engage in their first trading session during the third round, Pattison again being on top of the action. In the fourth, Yuseinov starts to get some success. A nice overhand right followed by an uppercut moves Pattison back. A low blow by Yuseinov gets him a telling off from the ref. As they re-engage they both land left hooks before the bell rings on the round.

The fifth and sixth carried on in a similar vein, Pattison comfortable but unable to find the additional gear and pressure to put Yuseinov in trouble. A comfortable win with neither man significantly damaging the other.

Referee Lee Cook scored the bout 60-54 to Pattison.

BOUT 11

ENGLISH TITLE FIGHT

John O’Donnell vs Erick Ochieng

10×3 – Welterweight

O’Donnell starts the sharper of the two, nice counters catching Ochieng at times. Ochieng is the aggressor of the two, but neither are willing to commit early in the fight.

In the second O’Donnell shows the class that has taken him to a higher level before; a defence that doesn’t require gloves but movement. He relies on the counters, but Ochieng is often lunging into shots. O’Donnell shows a lovely counter jab, pawing down the Ochieng jab with his lead hand then returning the lead hand to the Ochieng chin. Ochieng does land a nice right hand of his own mid round but the round ends somewhat scrappy as the two tie up.

In the fourth there appears to be a clash of heads that opens up a nasty looking cut over the right eye of Ochieng, while O’Donnell is opened up over the right eye. O’Donnell continues his classy footwork but is unable to sustain attacks. Ochieng is more agricultural, but is pushing out a higher workrate. Through the fifth and start of the sixth the workrate of Ochieng seemed to be more effective, but then O’Donnell seemed to sacrifice the style and get on the inside in a war. The sixth ended with the two trading in the pocket, O’Donnell coming out better from the exchange.

O’Donnell came out firing in the seventh, straight in to the exchange again. Ochieng worked his way out and O’Donnell is starting to look tired as the bell goes. Chants for ‘Eagle’ start the eighth round but it’s O’Donnell that controls the action, beating Ochieng to the shot each time the two come together.

In the ninth O’Donnell again controls the pace of the fight, choosing when he wants to fight at range or come inside. The workrate of Ochieng has slowed and it is the jab of O’Donnell that is dominating. A right overhand from Ochieng landed as the bell went to end the round.

O’Donnell opened the final round boxing like a man who knew he had the fight won. Up on his toes he bounced his way around Ochieng, teeing the jab off at will and throwing out the odd lead left. Ochieng found his own second wind, ploughing forwards through the round but often finding the slick O’Donnell out of range. A moment of controversy as the left hook from O’Donnell landed on the head of Ochieng, who met the canvas. The referee deemed it a slip as the bell went on a classy fight.

The scores were Marcus McDonald 94-96 Ochieng, Bob Williams 96-94 O’Donnell, Lee Cook 97-93 O’Donnell – the winner, and the new English welterweight champion, John O’Donnell.

Referee Ian John-Lewis

BOUT 12

ENGLISH TITLE FIGHT

Josh Kennedy vs Michael Ramabeletsa

10×3 – Super Bantamweight

Kennedy is coming back down to super bantamweight after his move up to win the southern area featherweight belt. His following is something else, the roof comes off York Hall as he raps himself to the ring to the tune of Ice Ice Baby. Great entertainment.

In the ring, the first round is cagey, Kennedy wants centre ring while Ramabelatsa works his jab around the outside. Ramabelatsa lands some nice body hooks, Kennedy is busy but unable to land the majority of his shots.

The second is difficult to mark; Kennedy is the busier of the two, no doubt. But not a lot is landing. Ramabelatsa is a slick customer, very few of the Kennedy attacks are finding a home. However Ramabelatsa isn’t working many of his own shots, perhaps saving his workrate for the later rounds. The third is a more lively affair as the two enter an exchange to the body early on. A big right hand from Ramabelatsa and a left hook, Ramabelatsa starts to throw and step off to his side each time, causing Kennedy confusion. A lunging right hand from Ramabelatsa finds fresh air as the bell goes.

Early counter right from Ramabelatsa in the fourth round, Kennedy is looking to force the pace of the fight. He connects with a nice jab and back hand, the two often end exchanges in a clinch. Ramabelatsa goes back to his slick defence, making Kennedy miss multiple shots before throwing his own right hand that Kennedy takes well. Kennedy hits a straight right that sets the York Hall alight but his opponent keeps coming back. Kennedy himself starts to throw the counters, a nice right uppercut getting through at the end of the round.

The fifth is an entertaining round as the two start to close the gap and exchange. Kennedy is a man who is happy to get in range and let the hands go, Ramabelatsa is perhaps more comfortable on the outside but they gel well. In the sixth again they are happy to come together and throw. Kennedy starts to get the upper hand, Ramabelatsa less elusive than he was earlier.

In the seventh Ramabelatsa has lost some of the slick movement and is reaching out for his shots, Kennedy able to start picking him off as he comes in. Big overhand right from Ramabelatsa though, followed by a left hook and Kennedy is put on the canvas! Up at eight, Ramabelatsa doesn’t rush anything, but looks to stalk Kennedy. The bell goes before he gets a chance to put the pressure on..

Round eight, Ramabelatsa is patient while Kennedy seems wary, possibly still dazed. The snap from the Kennedy shots seems to have gone. A nice uppercut from a clinch by Ramabelatsa, a right hand on the end of an exchange. Kennedy has lost the energy in his work that was eye catching earlier. Another big overhand right from Ramabelatsa and a left hook catch Kennedy who switches to southpaw to find new angles.

Big right from Ramabelatsa at the start of the ninth, Kennedy is starting to try and get behind the jab a bit more. Kennedy gets his timing back towards the end of the round. A nice left hook and a straight right catch Ramabelatsa clean but it doesn’t budge him and the round ends.

In the final round the two are tired but both go hunting for a stoppage. Kennedy continues on the back foot but firing his right hand, while Ramabelatsa is stalking and throwing when in range. A real ‘bite down on the gumshield’ ending as both give their all to the final bell.

Judge Ian John-Lewis scores 96-94 Kennedy

Judge Lee Cook scores 96-93 Ramabelatsa

Judge Bob Williams scores 95-94 Kennedy

Winner, and the new English super bantamweight champion, Josh Kennedy.

BOUT 13

SOUTHERN AREA TITLE FIGHT

Wadi Camacho vs Karl Wheeler

10×3

Good first round for Camacho, who was able to land the more powerful and clean shots. Some nice work on the jab from Wheeler but he wasn’t able to sustain an attack. The second is a similar round; the two are bubbling up, but not quite catching fire. Wheeler is getting sporadic success but Camacho is landing more frequently and cleaner.

Camacho still has the cleaner work in the third, Wheeler seemingly frustrated that he can’t make it into more of an engaging war. The round ends with Wheeler posing against the roes and Camacho show boating around the ring to the annoyance of both corners.

In the fourth and Wheeler is getting some success with the left hook, bouncing off the Camacho chin, he beckons Camacho back in for more but he does’t bite at it. A nice triple jab from Camacho, Camacho then works him to the ropes and unloads some big shots. Wheeler looks hurt, taking big left hooks from Camacho, but manages to fire back his own that connects. He takes more again before the bell goes for the end of the round and it’s a wonder how Wheeler is still in there.

In the fifth and Wheeler seems to have lost the snap and timing in his work. Camacho manages to trap Wheeler in a corner, unloads some big shots then steps back before timing a big hook into the body that sees Wheeler take a knee. Although he beat the count, the referee was not happy to allow the bout to go on and waves the fight off.

Referee Bob Williams stopped the bout at 2:27 of round five – the new Southern Area cruiser weight champion, Wadi Camacho.

Check-out the NewAgeBoxing Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/ewgeoxing/tracks

New Age Boxing website: newageboxing.co.uk

Great Boxing and Sports Photography here: digitalsportsphoto.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Adam Dingsdale, Chris Davies, Curtis Felix, Dwayne Jones-Grant, Jack Hughes, josh kennedy, Ollie Pattison, Ramez Mahmood, Wadi Camacho