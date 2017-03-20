Sam Sheedy to fight at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sam Sheedy’s rearranged Commonwealth title shot will now take place on Friday April 28th at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.

Sheedy was due to face Abolaji Rasheed for the vacant middleweight belt in March but that date was scuppered after the Nigerian champion encountered visa problems.

Now, with Rasheed’s entry into the UK resolved, Sheedy gets a new opportunity to pick up the coveted Commonwealth strap, and manager AJ Hobson is convinced the Steel City southpaw will grab his chance with both gloves.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to rearrange Sam’s title shot so quickly,” explained AJ. “Sam has been putting everything into his training and it was obviously disappointing that the original date fell through.

“This just means that he gets an extra few weeks to sharpen up though, and I know he will put on an explosive performance at Bramall Lane. Rasheed can’t be taken lightly, he is a champion and we know he’ll be coming over here to upset the odds, but I’m expecting Sam to put on a great show for the fans and then move onto the world scene.”

For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.

