Cristian Hoskin-Gomez has taste for Titles

Cristian Hoskin-Gomez has a taste for titles and he is hoping to add the International Challenge Super Middleweight strap to the British version he won in October 2016 when he competes on BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show, at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth.

The 21-year-old defeated Tom Duff, who was unbeaten at the time, for the British Challenge belt and he admits the opportunity to secure more belts motivates him more than money ever could.

“This next fight gives me a chance to win something on an International level and I would love to be able to do that,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Obviously a lot of the time the fights aren’t for belts and the only reward you get is money but it gives you that extra drive when you are going for a title.

“My opponent hasn’t been announced but that doesn’t matter because I know whoever it is they are going to be quality so I will have to train hard. But I never take easy fights so this one will be no different to usual.

“It was fantastic to win the British belt in my home town. Duff sold a lot of tickets and he was a local fighter with plenty of support so I was worried that the judges might score it for him. But I ended up with the decision and I believe I deserved it. Now I want more of the same in May.

“My record is not the best but I have been on the end of some bad decisions being the away fighter and I know in myself that I will be ready for this challenge. Getting this belt will keep me motivated and focused and it should push me on to better things. If I am honest, I think a couple of my defeats in the past have been down to me not training as much as I should have done. But I will be giving my all this time around to get the belt and hopefully it can have a big impact on my career.”

Hoskin-Gomez has already had 28 fights packed into his three years as a professional and can sometimes find himself fighting three times a month but this time he is scheduled to have three months preparation for the bout.

The Plymouth Pugilist is originally from Cadiz in Spain and he is travelling back there on a pre-arranged holiday next month. However, he is so determined to get the victory next time out that he has turned the vacation into a training camp.

“I am off to Spain in April for a week’s holiday but I will be treating it as a training camp for this fight,” he confirmed. “It will be good to get some warm-weather training in because you have to work harder and you sweat much more and you will see the benefits of that on fight night.

“Sometimes I will fight and then I will get injured but then fight the next week still with an injury. I often don’t have enough time to recover and the injuries take their toll which makes it a lot harder when you are in the ring. A lot of the time it is a battle for me to be fresh for a fight so when the bell goes at the start I am not 100%. I never know for sure when I will next be in the ring because if a good fight does come up I will probably take it, but hopefully I won’t be fighting until May now. The break will do me good.”

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the Mayhem bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris.

Plymouth lightweight, Darren Townley, Launceston pair- welterweight, Wes Smith , and bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson, Cornwall cruiserweight, Marcus Kelly, and debutants Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt complete the card.

this time due to injury but will be fully recovered for BCB’s July show at the Guildhall.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

