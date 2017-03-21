Gary Rae added to St Andrew’s Sporting Club show this thursday

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Barrhead Super Bantamweight Gary Rae has been added to our event on Thursday evening at the fantastic Radisson Hotel.

Rae has impressed since his debut live on STV and has overcome a variety of opposing styles since turning to the professional ranks.

Gary Rae opened up on his feelings on been added to Thursday nights bill.

“I’m delighted to keep the momentum going in my professional career and I’m grateful to my management at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club for continually giving me opportunities to box on good shows.”

The Barrhead man continued. “I’m in this business to win titles and I want to pick up a title this year. That won’t be possible unless I impress when given the opportunities so on Thursday night I have to be at my best.”

Rae has progressed well since turning pro under the guidance of Mark Breslin winning all of his contests. St Andrew’s Sporting Club Director Iain Wilson commented on Rae being an addition to the bill.

“Gary is a really exciting all action fighter so I’m delighted to have him on our show next Thursday.”

Wilson continued, “We want to progress Gary at a good pace and he wants real fights and I believe he is definitely one to watch!”

Tickets for this Thursday’s event are available by calling 0141 810 5700 or by emailing office@standrewsssportingclub.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Gary Rae