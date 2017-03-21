Ringnews24 Interview with debutant Ricky Rowlands

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The Middleweight division is one of boxing’s originals. The 160lbs weight class is steeped in history with names like Harry Greb, Sugar Ray Robinson, Carlos Monzon & Marvin Hagler – just some of the Legends of Boxing folklore.

In Great Britain we have, also, been blessed with names like Randolph Turpin, Terry Downes, Nigel Benn & Chris Eubank. All these boxers had something in common with every boxer – they all had to take that first step into the professional ranks.

This Saturday, at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, a 22-year-old from Phillipstown, Caerphilly, takes those same first steps into the World of Professional boxing. Merthyr Tydfil is some way from the bright lights of Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden but can boast it’s own champions, of years gone by, like Howard Winstone and Jimmy Wilde.

Welshman Ricky Rowlands will make his debut on the Sanigar Events card, which will be headlined by the Welsh super welterweight clash between Tony Dixon and Mike Jones.

Ringnews24 caught up with Ricky ahead of his debut this Saturday.

1. How did you first get into boxing and at what age?

My brother was boxing, so, I went to watch and haven’t stopped since the age of five.

2. Where was your first gym?

Bargoed ABC

3. Which boxers inspired you?

Ricky Hatton

4. How did you do as an amateur and what was your overall record?

I represented Wales in numerous tournaments, around the World, including the World Youth Championships. Overall record Won 41, Lost 13.

5. Why did you decide to turn professional?

Something I set my mind to when I first started boxing

6. What weight division will you be competing in?

Middleweight

7. Where do you train and who trains you?

At Arthur’s gym (Pontypridd) by Jamie Arthur.

8. Are you Orthodox or Southpaw and how would you describe your style?

Orthodox box-fighter. Like to box and counterpunching, but can change it up.

9. You have your debut on Saturday, in Merthyr Tydfil. How has training camp gone?

It’s been a long camp whilst getting all my medicals etc., for my licence but I’ve had good sparring, with a few boys from the gym and I’m feeling good.

10. Who have you been sparring?

Done a few spars with JJ Evans, Stuart brewer, Geraint Goodridge and Joe Jones.

11. Paul Cummings (0-4), is your opponent on Saturday, What do you know about him?

Not a lot. Seen a few clips but that’s it.

12. How can people get tickets to come and see you on your debut?

Message me on Facebook. (Ricky’s Facebook here: Ricky Rowlands)

13. How are you feeling ahead of this fight?

Feeling fit and confident.

14. Do you have a message for the fans?

Thanks for buying tickets and supporting me on my debut. Hope you enjoy the show.

