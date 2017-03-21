Undefeated Heavyweight Otto Wallin to face Gianluca Mandras

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Otto Wallin (17-0, 11 KOs) will get the chance to claim his first title when he makes his homecoming fight on April 22 against Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras (12-4, 5 KOs) for the WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship.

The 26 year-old from Sundsvall headlines the city’s first professional boxing event, which also features former two-time Olympian Kennedy Katende and female boxing star Mikaela Laurén, with more names to be announced shortly.

‘’I’m really looking forward to this fight,’’ says Wallin. ‘’Winning my first title would be a big step forward for me, and where better to do it than at home.

‘’Mandras is the current Italian Champion, and I’m sure he will provide me with a tough test, but I’m confident that my coach Joey Gamache will provide me with the right game plan to win.

‘’Fighting at home also gives me more motivation. No one is going to come into my backyard and beat me! I will have all my family and friends coming to support me, and I want put on a great show for the whole city to be proud of.

‘’I’ve always dreamed of fighting at home and I’ve always dreamed of winning titles. On April 22, I’m going to have the chance to achieve both of these things.

‘’This is a very important fight for me. Winning the Continental title will improve my rankings with the WBA and bring me closer to challenging for the World title. I’m still young and there is no need to rush, but it’s good to know I’m moving in the right direction.’’

‘’We’re happy to have secured this title opportunity for Otto,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’And now, it’s up to him to deliver. Mandras is a solid opponent who will be coming to Sundsvall to win, but we believe Otto has what it takes to go all the way, and he can prove that my winning his first title on April 22.’’

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting

