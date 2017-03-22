Golden Boy sign Phillipines prospect Romero Duno

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Golden Boy Promotions today announced that it has signed WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Champion and knockout artist Romero Duno (13-1, 12 KOs) to a multi-year promotional contract. Duno, of General Santos City, Phillipines, was last seen in the ring at the March 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB where he scored a second round knockout of Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) to claim the WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight title in his U.S. debut before a sold out crowd at the Belasco Theater and televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.

“I am very thankful to Golden Boy Promotions for giving me a chance to showcase my talent on the big stage,” said Duno. “I also want to thank my team Sanman Boxing for believing in me. I still cant believe that this is happening to me, God is good.”

“We saw Romero’s power in the ring-he is the real deal,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “He has exceptional power, along with the talent and desire to be a great fighter. He could be the next big boxing star from the Phillipines as time is on his side, and I’m pleased he chose Golden Boy to introduce him to a wider audience in the U.S.”

At just the age of 21, Duno has accumulated an impressive record that represents his speed and skill as a knockout artist with three of his last four wins coming by way of stoppage. Having turned pro in July 2014, Duno has fought only twice outside in native Phillipines: Russia in May 2016 where he experienced his first career loss and March 2017 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Duno received a hero’s welcome when he returned home to the Phillipines from Los Angeles on March 22, with hundreds greeting and cheering him at the airport.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Romero Duno