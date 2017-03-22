Golden Boy sign Phillipines prospect Romero Duno
Golden Boy Promotions today announced that it has signed WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Champion and knockout artist Romero Duno (13-1, 12 KOs) to a multi-year promotional contract. Duno, of General Santos City, Phillipines, was last seen in the ring at the March 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB where he scored a second round knockout of Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) to claim the WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight title in his U.S. debut before a sold out crowd at the Belasco Theater and televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.
“I am very thankful to Golden Boy Promotions for giving me a chance to showcase my talent on the big stage,” said Duno. “I also want to thank my team Sanman Boxing for believing in me. I still cant believe that this is happening to me, God is good.”
“We saw Romero’s power in the ring-he is the real deal,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “He has exceptional power, along with the talent and desire to be a great fighter. He could be the next big boxing star from the Phillipines as time is on his side, and I’m pleased he chose Golden Boy to introduce him to a wider audience in the U.S.”
At just the age of 21, Duno has accumulated an impressive record that represents his speed and skill as a knockout artist with three of his last four wins coming by way of stoppage. Having turned pro in July 2014, Duno has fought only twice outside in native Phillipines: Russia in May 2016 where he experienced his first career loss and March 2017 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Duno received a hero’s welcome when he returned home to the Phillipines from Los Angeles on March 22, with hundreds greeting and cheering him at the airport.
