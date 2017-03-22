Jordan Beveridge set for debut in Glasgow

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Kilmarnock’s decorated amateur star Jordan Beveridge is all set for his professional debut as he features on the St Andrew’s Sporting Club event this coming Thursday evening at Glasgow’s Premier Hotel – The Radisson Blu.

The 20 year old Beveridge has picked up four Scottish titles, two British medals and Scotland vests amongst other honours as an amateur. The Ayrshire native will now look to continue his success in the professional ranks under the guidance of the St Andrew’s Sporting Club. Beveridge opened up on his feelings at signing with the St Andrew’s Sporting Club and on what fight fans can expect from him going forward.

Beveridge said, “I’m really excited at turning over with the St Andrew’s Sporting Club. There are so many big names that have boxed on the St Andrew’s Sporting Club it’s an honour to be involved in such a prestigious organisation.”

He continued, “I like to come forward and throw fast combinations and put on a show for the supporters. The pro game is different to the amateur game but I am setting out to put on an entertaining show for those in attendance.”

The Ayrshire coast has produced many champions in memory, many of those to box at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club. Fighters such as former 2 weight WBO World Champion Paul Weir and former Commonwealth Champion Iain Mcleod all hail from the Ayrshire region. Beveridge is setting out to follow in the footsteps of these great champions and opened up about his ambitions as a professional boxer.

“It’s fantastic to be able to follow in the footsteps of great champions at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club. I’m in no rush however but I’m hoping to be ready for a Scottish title fight within the next two years but for now I want to improve each time out and give the fans value for money.”

St Andrew’s Sporting Club Director Iain Wilson commented on his latest addition to his boxing empire.

Wilson stated, “Jordan is a really good fighter with a very impressive amateur pedigree. I’ve got really high hopes for him and feel he’ll be a great addition to the St Andrew’s Sporting Club.”

