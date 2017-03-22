PBC: Edner Cherry vs Omar Douglas on April 114th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) will meet once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs) plus Bethlehem’s Frank DeAlba (21-2-2-, 9 KOs) taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.

“I have to give Omar Douglas credit for taking this fight,” said Cherry. “We’re both very hungry, so I think this is going to be entertaining for the fans. Omar is coming off of a loss so I know he needs this win. We both come with speed and power. It’s going to be fireworks on April 4.”

“I’m looking forward to a great fight on April 4,” said Douglas. “I have a good experienced opponent in front of me. This fight will show my full arsenal, because I know he’s going to bring pressure. I can box or come forward. I plan to use my jab to win rounds and get this victory.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available atwww.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Cherry, of Wauchula, Fla., enters this fight after a victory of Haskell Rhodes in June of last year and is 11-1 since 2009. His only blemishes since 2007 are losses to Timothy Bradley and Paulie Malignaggi at 140-pounds and his title challenge in 2015 against Jose Pedraza in which he dropped a split decision. Cherry, who was born in the Bahamas, owns victories over Vicente Escobedo, Monte Meza Clay and Wes Ferguson and will look to take down another contender on his way to another title shot.

Fighting out of Wilmington, Delaware, Douglas looks to bounce back after losing a narrow decision to former world champion Javier Fortuna in November. The 26-year-old impressed in his previous two outings when he defeated De Alba in a step up fight in 2015 and followed it up with a seventh round knockout of Alexei Collado in June 2016. Douglas has had his last five fights in Pennsylvania after an amateur career that saw him become a five-time Pennsylvania Golden Glove champion.

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Fulton is coming off of a 2016 that saw him stop previously unbeaten Adalberto Zorrilla and Cristian Renteria. The 22-year-old is unbeaten since turning pro in 2014 and will be looking to make it a perfect 11 wins in 11 pro starts when he enters the ring on April 4.

A pro since 2013, Rosario fights out of Cidra, Puerto Rico and was unbeaten in his first six bouts before making his U.S. debut in June 2015 with a third-round knockout of Aaron Hollis in Alabama. He followed that up in Cincinnati with a fourth-round stoppage of Aaron Hollis and most recently he won an eight-round decision over Saul Hernandez.

The 29-year-old De Alba had a 19 fight unbeaten streak snapped in December 2015, when he dropped a narrow majority decision to unbeaten Omar Douglas, but he has rebounded with four straight victories since. His last win came over German Meraz in February and he will be fighting for the fourth time at Sands Bethlehem on April 4.

A runner-up in the 2008 National Golden Glove tournament, the 27-year-old Kielczweski has an exciting style and always makes competitive fights. Born and raised in Quincy, MA., he won his first first 22 pro fights and enters this contest a winner of four of his last five outings. Most recently he scored a first round knockout over Francisco Medel in December 2016.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information visit www.premierboxingchampions.com http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and www.foxdeportes.com.

Follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @FS1, @FOXDeportes and @Swanson_Comm and become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, and www.facebook.com/foxdeportes. Highlights available at www.youtube.com/premierboxingchampions. PBC on FS1 & FOX Deportes is sponsored by Corona Extra, La Cerveza Mas Fina.

