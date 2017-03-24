Burrell Twins in action tonight

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Friday night at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York, The Burrell Twins, Scott and Dean will be back in action in highly anticipated bouts against tough competition.

Scott (12-2, 8 KO’s) will take on Anthony Karperis (13-2, 4 KO’s) in the ten-round main event, while Dean (11-1, 8 KO’s) battles John Hernandez (8-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout on the Joe DeGuardia Star Boxing card.

Scott will be making his first start since winning a unanimous decision over Joseph Perez (12-3-2) on July 23, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Scott will be looking for his 6th consecutive win.

“I’ve had the best training camp and preparation for this fight than any other,” said Scott Burrell. “We’ve left no stone unturned in and out of the gym. I’m ready to go out there March 24th and put on a show!”

“This camp has been all about pushing my limits and challenging myself to work outside of my comfort zone. My coaches have pushed me, my brother has challenged me. All that’s left now is the final test March 24th, which I will pass!”

“I’m looking forward to this fight, I’m looking forward to the challenge. My opponent has a good record and I’m fighting him in his hometown in front of his fans, I’ll have some people there too but this is where he built his career. I know have to go out there and dominant and show NY who Scott Burrell is! I feel I am the better all around fighter and I plan to show that March 24th in style!”

Like his 28 year-old twin brother, Dean has also been on a roll and will to be victorious for the 11th consecutive time, and has not lost since 2011.

Dean believes a win over Hernandez will be that breakthrough win that will carry him into the bigger fights.

“I’m feeling great, we’ve had a great 8 week camp, the hard work is done now it’s time to fight!” said Dean Burrell

“You reap what you sow, we have sowed the right seeds getting ready for March 24th, so I’m looking forward to reaping the benefits.”

“I always try to make sure that I have fun in preparation for fights, which we did. I’m looking forward to a tough fight against a tough opponent.”

Said the Burrell Twins manager TJ Marsé, “This is a huge night for the boys. They have worked so hard to get here and with this night of fights they both get a chance to shine together in front of friends and family. Our head coach Don Saxby has put in incredible work and for that we are extremely grateful. From training, to coaching, to management- this night is a culmination of a lot of hard work.”

This evening is also special for The Marsé Group family, as female as singer/songwriter/producer E L E N I will be present for a special performance!

The Burrell Twins are sponsored by Reebok.

