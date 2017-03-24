Marcos Hernandez training camp Quotes

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Unbeaten prospect Marcos Hernandez will look to keep his perfect record intact when he battles once-beaten Kyrone Davis in action featured on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Tuesday, March 28 from Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated prospect Leduan Barthelemy battling the Dominican Republic’s Reynaldo Blanco in a 10-round super featherweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the players club at (707) 262-4000.

Here is what Hernandez had to say about his training camp, his showdown with Davis and more:

On his current training camp:

“Like always, training camp has been tough. My team and I put in a lot of hard work. I have some great sparring in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, with some top-level guys. I know all the hard work will pay off on fight night. There are a couple of more days left before we wrap camp up. All in all, it’s been a great camp.”

On facing Kyrone Davis:

“Kyrone Davis is a very good fighter with a lot of skill. He’s never been knocked out so I know he has a good chin. This is a fight where the winner will get another opportunity to take his career to another level. We have a nice game plan that we will impose on Davis. I must take control from the first round and make my adjustments from there.”

On making his third appearance on FS1:

“I’m very happy to be back fighting on FS1. This will be my third consecutive time fighting on TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS and I can’t wait. I know a lot of my fans back home in Fresno will be tuning in. I just want to bring another exciting fight to the fans.”

On fighting at the Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino:

“I like fighting up at the Robinson Rancheria Casino. Being that this will be my third fight up there, I’ve developed a bit of a fan base with the local fans. The venue is nice and the fans are up close so it can get loud in there. I enjoy putting on a great show for everyone in attendance.”

On making his 2017 debut:

“I’ve eagerly been waiting to get back in the ring since I last fought in September. I want to make a statement being that this is my first fight in 2017. I know if I keep winning I’ll be back in the ring with the stakes much higher.”

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage, www.foxdeportes.com and www.TGBPromotions.com. Follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @TGBPromotions, @FS1, @FOXDeportes and @Swanson_Comm and become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports and www.facebook.com/foxdeportes. PBC on FS1 & FOX Deportes is sponsored by Corona, La Cerveza Mas Fina.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Marcos Hernandez