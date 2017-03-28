Daniel Dubois vs David Howe on April 8th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

‘Dangerous’ Daniel Dubois will make his highly-anticipated professional debut against Sheffield’s David Howe at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The former Team GB Super-Heavyweight star has been enjoying World class sparring with former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World Tyson Fury and WBO World Title challenger Hughie Fury in preparation for his big night.

Dubois, 19, gained invaluable experience from sparring both Fury’s and is already being tipped for stardom by his Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, who is predicting the Peacock Gym fighter will be the future of Heavyweight boxing.

Great Britain’s amateur boxing officials were pinning their hopes on Dubois winning Super-Heavyweight Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the 6ft 5ins powerhouse instead chose to pursue his dream of becoming England’s youngest ever Heavyweight World Champion.

Howe, 36, stands at 6ft 8ins and has won 12 of his 17 career fights, six coming via knockout, since turning professional in 2008. The Yorkshire giant has been in with the likes of Ricky Hatton Heavyweight protege Nathan Gorman (8-0, 7 KO’s) and most recently Doncaster ‘White Rhino’ Dave Allen.

“I’m itching to get under those lights and put in a big performance on my debut” said Dubois. “I’ve been training long and hard for April 8th and I want to kick-off my career with a bang. David Howe has a good record and has been in with some tough guys, he is a good test for me.

“To be fighting in an Arena and live on BT Sport and BoxNation in my very first fight is going to be a great experience for me. I can’t wait to get in there and perform for my team and my family. If the knockout comes, it comes.

“Getting a win is the priority. For now it is all about improving with every fight and learning my trade in the gym. Make sure you all get a ticket or tune in next week; this is going to be the start of something special!”

Dubois’ eagerly-anticipated debut lands on the undercard of undefeated Terry Flanagan’s fifth WBO World Lightweight Title defence against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; fierce Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams battle it out for the WBO Interim World Title and double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Daniel Dubois, David Howe