Sullivan Barrera vs Paul Parker set for Toledo

Sullivan Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs), the exciting Miami-based light heavyweight from Cuba, will return to HBO Latino Boxing on Saturday, April 15 at Mohegan Sun’s Uncas Ballroom against Toledo, OH native Paul “Pay Per View” Parker (8-1, 4 KOs). Barrera will look to build on his thrilling knockout victory on HBO Latino® Boxing in Decemberover previously unbeaten prospect Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, while the prospect Parker looks to make a statement in the biggest challenge of his career to date. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. ET (live ET/tape-delayed PT).

Barrera, 35, of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba made his professional debut in 2009 after defecting to the United States. His career began with five straight knockouts and nearly seven-year undefeated streak until he suffered his first defeat against current WBO, WBA and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion Andre “SOG” Ward in March of last year. Barrera bounced back in late 2016 with his upset KO over Shabranskyy in his most-recent appearance on HBO Latino.

Parker, 32, has had an impressive career thus far since his professional debut in 2012. His only loss was a third-round TKO against Shabranskyy in June of 2015. He rebounded in early 2016 with an eight-round split decision victory over Lionell “Lonnie B” Thompson.

When asked about the fight Sullivan Barrera said, “I’m excited to be back on HBO. I want to thank my team, my promoter Main Events and HBO for putting this all together. It has been a tough start to the year for me but I’ve been in the gym working and ready for this opportunity. It is another step towards the ultimate goal of contending for a world title. My opponent is a very good boxer we have studied him in the gym and are ready for everything he will bring come April 15th.”

Parker added, “Well everyone thinks it’s a risky fight but where other see risk I see opportunity and I plan to capitalize on this opportunity!”

In the televised co-feature, Russian slugger Arif “The Predator” Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs) will take on Mexican prospect Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (13-3, 8 KOs) in a ten-round middleweight showdown. Magomedov, 24, last appeared on HBO Latino in May of last year when he last a hard-fought battle to Andrew Hernandez in Las Vegas. In his most recent bout he stopped Chris Herrmann in the second round in his home country of Russia.

Espadas, 26, is from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico and made his professional debut nearly five years ago in his home country of Mexico. He has fought several times in the US in both California and Florida but this will be his first time fighting in New England. He has won his last four fights in a row with three of those wins coming by way of knockout.

The event is part of the “Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series” presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events. The exciting joint-venture, which features boxing prospect from New England and around the world, met with rave reviews after the debut event in November. As part of the untelevised undercard, the latest installment of “Rising Stars” will feature the return of local fighters Cassius Chaney from New London, CT, Reinaldo Graceski from Springfield, Mass., Kevin Asmat from Union City, NJ, and Shawn Cameron from Brooklyn, NY. Also returning to Mohegan Sun are highly-touted middleweight prospect Vaughan Alexander and international talents Enriko Gogokhia, a junior middleweight from Ukraine, Madiyar Ashkeyev, a junior middleweight from Kazakhstan, and Meiirim Nursultanov a middleweight also from Kazakhstan. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.

According to Main Events’ CEO Kathy Duva, “The first Rising Stars was a great night of fights and a great success. I’m very pleased that we are coming back so quickly for the second installment and get a chance to build on the momentum of the debut. Bringing in HBO Latino Boxing to televise these really fun fights – Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Park and Arif Magomedov vs. Elias Espadas – is just icing on the cake.”

“I am looking forward to some great fights on April 15, 2017. HBO has not been in the building for many years and with them teaming up with Main Events, it will be an exciting night”, said Michael Mazzulli, Director of Athletic Regulations for the Mohegan Tribe.

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with a ten-round middleweight match-up between Arif “The Predator” Magomedov and Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events in association with Shamo Boxing and A&T Events and Promotions.

