Anthony Yarde vs Chris Hobbs on May 20th

Dynamite-punching Light-Heavyweight talent Anthony Yarde will fight for his first professional title when he takes on Chris Hobbs for the Southern Area Light-Heavyweight strap at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday 20th May, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The Ilford demolition man has made an explosive start to life in the paid ranks, blasting out eight of his nine opponents via devastating knockouts – five of those coming inside the opening round.

Hackney-born knockout menace Yarde is fast emerging as one of the most exciting Light-Heavyweight prospects in the UK and is promising to impress on the undercard of Gervonta Davis’ blockbuster IBF Super-Featherweight World Title showdown with Liam Walsh.

“I am delighted to be fighting for my first pro title on the undercard of such a huge show,” said Yarde. “Everything is timing and things always fall into place. I grew up in Stratford so it is fitting that I’ll be returning there to win my first belt. I’ve heard tickets are flying out for this one so the atmosphere should be something special.

“I don’t look at any of my opponents; that’s my trainer’s job. I hit people clean and when you’re boxing at this weight you’re usually going to knock them out or drop them if you catch them well. Getting that first belt around my waist is the main priority and if the knockout comes, it comes.

“Like most boxers my main aspiration is to become a World Champion so if you’re in my weight class then eventually I’m going to beat you to get to where I want to be. The Southern Arena belt is going to be the first of many on my journey to the top.”

Hobbs said: “I don’t believe in taking easy fights, especially easy title defences! I’m in this game to fight the best and Anthony Yarde is highly-rated by a lot of people in boxing. Beating him will give me a huge boost and put me in line for a British title shot.”

Remaining tickets for May 20 priced £40 and £50 are available from See Tickets at www.seetickets.com

Tags: Anthony Yarde, chris hobbs