Tommy Gilmour MBE retirement show on April 20th

The St Andrew’s Sporting Club will honour British Boxing Legend Tommy Gilmour MBE on April 20 at Glasgow’s Radisson Hotel, with the show featuring three of Scotland’s highest rated prospects, live on STV.

St Andrew’s Sporting Club President Tommy Gilmour MBE has been an integral figure in British Boxing for the last forty years, not only developing the St Andrew’s Sporting Club to what it is today, but also guiding World Champions such as two weight WBO Champion Paul Weir, WBO Flyweight Champion Pat Clinton along with the numerous British, Commonwealth and European Champions managed by Gilmour. Gilmour’s family history in boxing stems back to the early 1900’s and upon the retirement of the legendary Scottish manager/promoter, the St Andrew’s Sporting Club will host a dinner in his honour showcasing some of the best fighters Scotland has to offer today.

The bill itself will see Scottish Champion Sam Ball in action after his excellent win over the battle hardened Craig Kelly last month. Ball is out to impress with his sights set on a British title fight in 2017. The Greenock Welterweight knows that a punch perfect display in front of the STV cameras in order to put himself in the British title mix.

Port Glasgow’s Grant Quigley will contest the British Challenge belt as he looks to impress against tough opposition on April 20. The power punching Light Heavyweight will continue his education in the professional ranks as he looks to cement his place in the top five Light Heayvweight’s in Britain.

The bill will also see ‘Kash’ Farooq defend his British Challenge Bantamweight title once again against tough opposition as Kash looks to place himself in line for a British title fight in the coming months. Farooq impressed massively last time out outpointing Scottish Champion Scott Allan live on STV. Kash will look to show his worth once again in front of the STV cameras, as he faces tough opposition on April 20.

The Dinner will be chaired by Hugh Keevins who will contest a question and answer session with Tommy Gilmour MBE who will have many stories to tell about his marvellous career in boxing. A superb four course dinner will be on hand as always at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club on a night that promises to be a special night for all involved.

Tickets for Tommy Gilmour MBE’s retirement dinner at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club are available by calling 0141 810 5700 or by emailing office@standrewssportingclub.com

