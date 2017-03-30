Acid Test – Turley vs Jenkinson Battle for Vacant Commonwealth Title

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sanigar Events are proud to announce that Robbie Turley will battle Bobby Jenkinson for the vacant Commonwealth Super Bantamweight title. This represents a career defining opportunity for Turley who has long chased the chance to compete for a major domestic title.

Former Welsh and Celtic Champion Turley has won 4 out of his last 5 contests and pushed Carl Frampton in a narrow points loss when they clashed for the Celtic title in 2011. Turley is pleased to finally get his chance to perform on the big stage:

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me, Chris and Jamie Sanigar said that if I was patient the chance would come and it has, I can’t thank them enough. Winning the Commonwealth title at home would be a dream come true and I will do everything I can to get the win.”

Jenkinson from Lincoln had a stand out year in 2015 firstly winning the Midlands Area title and then travelling to Wembley Arena to defeat the home favourite Lewis Petitt via 11th round stoppage to win the vacant Commonwealth title. In March 2016 Jenkinson lost the title to rising star Gamal Yafai who has since vacated the title. Jenkinson now has a chance to regain his title against the slick skills of Welshman Robbie Turley in an intriguing contest away from home. Jenkinson expressed his excitement at the fight:

“I am really pleased for the chance to win back my old title, I am determined to put on a great display and this time I plan on holding on to the belt for a lot longer this time.”

Promoter Jamie Sanigar feels that ‘Acid Test’ was the most suitable name for the event;

“It is great to be able to deliver a title shot to Robbie Turley especially on home soil. Robbie has been waiting patiently on the side lines for a long time and now is his chance to show the boxing public what he is capable of. I’m sure that having the event in Wales with the support of S4C will give him the extra edge that he needs to help him clinch the title.”

“Robbie will be the third Welshman to win the Commonwealth title under our management, following in the footsteps of Jamie Arthur and Lee Selby. We have faith in his ability and are confident that he can pull it off on April 7th.”

The chief support contest will feature one of Wales’ top prospects, undefeated Morgan Jones (9-0) who faces tough guy Harry Matthews (14-23-2) over 8 rounds. Matthews represents a step up in class for Jones having gone the distance with British Champions Nick Blackwell, Chris Eubank Jr. and Tommy Langford.

Due to an injury to Rhys Saunders, Bridgend’s Richie Canning will now feature in a 6 round contest against Lee Connelly from Killamarsh. Canning’s Welsh title fight against Saunders will be rescheduled for a later date.

Elsewhere on the undercard Cardiff’s Lewis Patterson returns to the ring, Patterson has been training alongside Craig Kennedy who will soon be challenging for the British Cruiserweight title. Barry Boys Jonathan O’Kelly and Jason Sillet will box for the first time at the Newport Centre and Sanigar Events latest signing, the popular St.Joseph’s ABC boxer Daniel Barton trained by Tony Borg will make his professional debut in front of his hometown fans.

JD Jones from Barry and Callum Busuttil from Caerphilly will also debut. Both men are being trained under the watchful eye of former Commonwealth Champion Jamie Arthur and will be hoping for a winning start to their careers in a bid to emulate their mentor. Swansea’s Sonny Lee will box for the second time as a professional, returning to the scene of his debut win

Acid Test will be the second professional boxing event in a new series showcasing the best boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts in Wales to be shown by Welsh broadcaster S4C. Y Ffeit is a six-part series showing highlights from the nation’s biggest professional fight nights every Wednesday night, from March 29.

Tickets are available on from the box office on 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £60 & £50 VIP Ringside including a private bar and complementary buffet. Unreserved seating £35. Under 16’s £10 accompanied by an adult.

