Heavyweight Nathan Gorman ready for tough test against Dominic Akinlade

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Nathan Gorman believes he will be facing Dominic Akinlade at his best in London this weekend.

The Ricky Hatton-trained prospect locks horns with the New Cross banger at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace tomorrow night (April 1).

And he feels Akinlade will be back firing on all cylinders following a shock loss to Josh Sandland over six rounds in February.

Originally, the fight was made for the English title, but the British Boxing Board of Control downgraded the contest due to Akinlade’s setback. Instead, the heavyweights will contest a ten round eliminator for that belt and the IBO International crown.

“This is definitely the biggest test I’ve had. Dominic is coming off a defeat so I’m expecting him to be in the gym working really hard for this fight,” Nathan, 20, said. “I expect him to be at his best.

“He said in the press conference that he’s a wounded lion, he’s hungry and he’s got the spark back. I hope he has and I hope he brings it to the table so it’ll be a cracking fight.

“He’s a game fella. He knows he’s up against it with me and, with him losing last time, I am a bit surprised they’ve taken the fight, but fair play to him.

“He’s been put down before in the past and I know that all the opponents he’s boxed are not as strong as I am. He’s knows that as well. That said, it’s heavyweight boxing and anything can happen.”

Saturday’s action will see Gorman in the away corner for the first time in his career; not that he’s in way daunted.

“The thought of being the away fighter hasn’t really entered my mind; I’m just going down to London to get the job done,” he said.

“I’ve got a bus full of fans going down from Nantwich and hopefully they’ll make some noise and cheer me to victory.

“I’m not one for making predictions, but what I will say is that I’m in with a good opponent in his own backyard and I’m 100 per cent confident that I’ll win.”

Akinlade v Gorman is entitled ‘The Battle for England’ and is promoted by DoveBox Promotions in association with Hatton Promotions. The fight along with a high quality undercard can be watched for free via a livestream on www.facebook.com/DoveBoxPromotions.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Dominic Akinlade, Nathan Gorman