Óscar Valdez, Shakur Stevenson, Gilberto Ramirez give their scores for Hagler vs Leonard

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

It took place on Monday, April 6, 1987 at Caesars Palace and it was promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank®. The SuperFight: Hagler vs. Leonard, with Marvin Hagler defending his middleweight title against Sugar Ray Leonard, making a return after a three-year absence from the ring and a big question mark about his surgically-repaired eye. It was one the biggest and most successful sporting events of that era. Caesars Palace was sold out with 15,000 spectators and an estimated 400 million more watching worldwide via closed-circuit or on pay-tv. The media credentialed for fight week was close to 1,1000. It was the quintessential promotion of that time and the foundation on which mega fights are now promoted. And the result? It is as hotly debated today as it was 30 years ago when the judges’ scores were read that night. Dave Moretti scored it 115-113 for Leonard. Lou Fillippo scored it 115-113 for Hagler. Jo Jo Guerra scored it 118-110 for Leonard, making him the new middleweight champion, and completing one of the greatest career comebacks in boxing .

Undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champions ÓSCAR VALDEZ, GILBERTO “Zurdo” RAMIREZ and JESSIE MAGDALENO, as well as 2016 Olympic silver medalist SHAKUR STEVENSON, are headlining an exciting world championship tripleheader, and Stevenson’s pro debut, which will take place on Saturday, April 22, under the stars at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. It will be produced and distributed live on pay-per-view. Each fighter and his respective trainer took a break from training to watch a clean tape of the fight, minus audio and graphics, and score it. Here is who they thought won.

Óscar Valdez

“Hagler was the aggressor and he wanted to fight. Leonard was moving a lot early but he would try to steal rounds with flurries at the end of every round. It was a good, tactical fight and both guys had their moments, but I felt that Hagler did enough to win the fight by a slight margin.”

Hagler 115-113

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez

“It was a very close fight, but I saw Leonard winning it. He boxed for twelve rounds, but he also stood his ground and exchanged with Hagler. His speed beat Hagler to the punch. Hagler was very strong and had better punching power, but Leonard had more resources. It Is one of the best fights I have seen.”

Leonard 115-113

Jessie Magdaleno

“I felt that Leonard controlled the pace of the fight and stayed with his boxing plan for the full 12 rounds. He never let Hagler get into the fight the way he wanted to and even though Hagler was aggressive, he was never able to display his trademark power and ferocity. It was a boxing match and it favored Leonard. A good close fight but I saw it for Leonard.” Leonard 116-112

Shakur Stevenson

The rounds Leonard won were clear cut and without question. The rounds I scored for Hagler were more of a pick ’em type — very close. Leonard was boxing beautifully and it was a classic case of the boxer vs. the brawler. Leonard’s boxing ability was the difference in the fight.”

Leonard 115-113

Manny Robles, trainer for Valdez and Magdaleno

“The first four rounds were all Leonard. He dictated everything in those rounds while Hagler fought out of orthodox stance which I still don’t understand. I gave Hagler the fifth round and Leonard the sixth. Then Hagler started coming on sweeping the seventh and eighth rounds. The ninth round was even. Leonard won the tenth round. And Hagler won the last two rounds. Hagler just dug himself too deep a hole in the first four rounds.”

Leonard 115-114

Héctor Zapari, trainer for Ramírez

“It was a great fight of great physical strain where both fighters showed great physical condition. It was a very even fight, but I saw Leonard winning by a small margin. He took Hagler’s power well and had better combinations when they were exchanging. His speed and boxing skills gave him the win in one of the best fights in boxing history.”

Leonard 115-113

Kay Koroma, trainer for Stevenson

“It was a very close fight. I think if it was this era, Hagler would have won because he was the aggressor. There were times in the fight that Ray was boxing beautifully and then times that Hagler was teeing off on him. It was a great fight. I’ve watched it many, many times. Hagler was switching from southpaw to orthodox and the southpaw stance was working for him. It made it a little difficult for Ray because once Ray stopped using his legs, the southpaw stance started working better for Hagler. When Hagler started going to the body first, he was finding Ray a lot easier. I believe if Hagler had gone to the body earlier, he would have won because it would have taken Ray’s legs away.”

Leonard 115-113

Bob Arum

“I had the same score as Lou Fillippo. I thought Marvin won the fight.”

Hagler 115-113

***************************

Valdez (21-0, 19 KOs), from Nogales, México, will be making the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against No. 1 contender and NABO champion Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia; Ramírez (34-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlán, México, will be making his first defense of the WBO super middleweight title against Top-10 contender Max “Tiger” Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), of Kiev, Ukraine; Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nev., will be making the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title against WBO Latino champion Adeilson “Dell” Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs), of São Paulo, Brasil, and Stevenson, the crown jewel of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team and the pride of Newark, NJ, will be making his eagerly-awaited professional debut in a six-round featherweight bout.

The six world championship warriors have a combined record of 155-7-1 (110 KOs) for a winning percentage of 95% with a victory by knockout ratio of 71%.

Promoted by Top Rank®, in association with All Star Boxing, Zapari Boxing Promotions and Antonio Leonard Productions, remaining tickets to this world championship tripleheader are priced at $128.50, $77.50, $52.00 and $36.70. They may be purchased online at AXS.com, by phone at (888) 9AXS-TIX, or by visiting the StubHub Center box office.

Produced and distributed live by Top Rank Pay-Per-View, the telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. and will be available on all conventional platforms, including all major cable and satellite systems, as well as Top Rank’s digital distribution via www.TopRank.tv and mobile devices.

For fight updates go to www.toprank.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/trboxing, or facebook.com/trboxeo,and on Twitter at twitter.com/trboxing, or twitter.com/trboxeo, To join the conversation on Twitter, please use the hash tags #ValdezMarriaga, #ZurdoBursak and #MagdalenoDosSantos.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Bob Arum, Gilberto Ramirez, Jessie Magdaleno, Marvin Hagler, Oscar Valdez, Shakur Stevenson, Sugar Ray Leonard