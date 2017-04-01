Unbeaten Glenn Dezurn & Leroy Davila clash on April 14th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Glenn Dezurn will meet unbeaten two-time national amateur champion Leroy Davila in the eight-round telecast opener of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, April 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from MGM National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington, D.C.

The ShoBox tripleheader features undefeated former Russian amateur standout Dmitry Bivol (9-0, 7 KOs, 2-0 WSB) defending his interim WBA Light Heavyweight title against Samuel Clarkson (19-3, 12 KOs) in the main event and a matchup of undefeated welterweights in the co-feature, Juan Ruiz (18-0, 11 KOs) and Malik Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) squaring off in an eight-round bout.

Tickets for the event, which is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Banner Promotions in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, are priced at $103, $73 and $48 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Dezurn, (8-0, 6 KOs), a high school three-sport star athlete from Baltimore, Md. feels ready for his sternest test.

“I am really focused,” Dezurn said. “I don’t put much thought on who I’m fighting. I just concentrate on being the best I can be on fight night. I go into the fight feeling that I am the underdog because nobody knows me. I see that as an advantage. April 14th will be a big step up for me.”

The 29 year-old will be facing his second consecutive undefeated opponent, is ready for the exposure that comes along with fighting on a nationally televised card.

“This is a very prestigious stage, I’m usually on the other side, watching, wanting to be there. Opening ShoBox for me it’s a great honor. I’m not going to disappoint. I’ve been staying focused because nothing is given. If you want results you have to work hard.”

A win over Davila, it will not only raise Dezurn’s profile, but it will also put him on a short list of super bantamweight prospects to watch.

“A win does a lot. It puts me at a different level, to face even better competition. It also shows me where I am—not only to myself but also to the boxing fans. I am not a guy who talks much. I am a quiet guy who speaks in the ring, with actions and a good performance. I just look at the task at hand, and get it done.”

Davila (5-0, 3 KO’s), of New Brunswick, N.J., is a 2016 U.S. Olympic alternate who is stepping up in weight and opposition.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me. I’m fighting a fellow undefeated fighter and on television,” said the 28 year-old Davila.

Despite not knowing much about his opponent, Davila has a good idea of what he needs to do on fight night.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know too much about Dezurn. I have seen him fight once. He’s a good fighter. He can pressure, he can step back and I noticed he’s a pretty good puncher. He’s a solid opponent.”

Like Dezurn, Davila will be taking in his second consecutive undefeated foe, and he knows that this could be a springboard to big things.

“I think this is a great opportunity. I just can’t get too caught up on the big stage—on this being on television, because at the end of the day, I step in that ring alone. After April 14, the boxing world will know who Leroy Davila is.”

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

For more information visit www.sho.com/sports follow on Twitter @ShowtimeBoxing, @SHOSports, and @GCPBoxing or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOSports, ww.facebook.com/GCPBoxing/ and www.facebook.com/BannerPromotions/.

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 68 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Omar Figueroa, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.

About MGM National Harbor

The newest addition to the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) portfolio, MGM National Harbor has an unrivaled setting offering stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort, which opened December 8, 2016, sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic casino with over 125,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high-end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: glenn dezurn, Leroy Davila