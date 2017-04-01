The Viking Warrior Returns: Mikkel Kessler announces comeback

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Danish boxing legend Mikkel Kessler (46-3, 35 KOs) announced his plans to return to the ring at a press conference today at the Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers Hotel.

The former five-time World Champion, who retired following his May 2013 rematch with Carl Froch at the O2 in London, will make a sensational comeback later this year with a date and opponent to be confirmed.

‘’I want to prove that I can become the best again. The goal is to become World Champion for the sixth time,” said ‘The Viking Warrior’.

‘’I’ve always said that if I wake up one day and the motivation is there, I’ll take the chance, and now, the timing is right. I still have a great team around me with a chef, physical trainer, therapist and boxing coach. The desire is still there, and I’m ready to make it happen.

‘’I’m older, and so is my body, but I’ve kept in shape, and I’m still in weight. I’m 100 per cent motivated to do this. I’ve missed the training camps, and I’ve missed the focus you get from boxing – to have one goal, and to do your best to achieve it.

‘’It’s not about the money; it’s about doing what my heart tells me to do. I’ve always love big challenges, and this is a chance to really test myself.

‘’We’ve not decided on a date or an opponent yet. I’m just looking forward to fighting in front of my fans again. For me, it has always been about the fans, and I promise to do everything I can to ensure they get to see entertaining fights.’’

The 38 year-old was joined at today’s press conference by promoter Kalle Sauerland.

‘’For Mikkel it has always been about honour and not money when he steps into the ring,” said Sauerland. ”He has beaten the best, and we believe he can come back to a level where he is ready to conquer the World again.’’

