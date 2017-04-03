Carita stops Domingos, Remillard returns with impressive performance

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Popular Massachusetts heavyweight Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita was too much for former South American champion Gilberto Matheus “El Magico” Domingos in last night’s “New England’s Future 2” main event at Worcester Palladium. A capacity crowd of 1,700 rocked the vintage venue from start to finish.

“New England’s Future 2” was presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), which is owned and operated by retired three-time, two division world champion Jose Antonio Rivera and his son, matchmaker Anthonee (A.J.) Rivera. Rivera announced that “New England’s Future 3” will be held June 10th at DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, in Worcester.

Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs), fighting out of Pembroke (MA), unleashed a relentless body attack on his Brazilian foe, Domingos (22-7, 20 KOs), who was unable to answer the bell for the second round due to damaged ribs.

“I was hoping to get in more rounds but unfortunately I didn’t get ’em tonight,” Carita (pictured to the right) commented. “Based on his record, I thought he’d be more competitive, but that fell short. I keep stepping up (quality of his opponents) but they haven’t lasted with me.”

The feel-good story of the evening was the long awaited return of Manchester (CT) lightweight Matt “Sharp Shooter” Remillard (24-1, 13 KOs), who was incarcerated five years and hadn’t fought in six. Remillard pounded his opponent, Augustine “Ruthless” Mauras (6-2-3 3 KOs), whose toughness showed throughout the contest as Remillard pounded his Lawrence (MA) opponent to the body and head en route to a eight-round unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72, 78-73) in the co-feature. Mauras was deducted a point in the fourth round for headbutting.

“I was a little rusty but I got better as the fight went on,” Remillard said. “He’s a tough kid who was slippery inside. If the fight went a little longer, I think I would have gotten him out of there.”

Worcester heavyweight Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated, dropping “Money” Mike Sawyer (7-8, 5 KOs) four times in the opening round, the last coming on the end of a vicious left-hook, resulting in referee Mike Ryan immediatelty stopped the contest without counting.

Dorchester (MA) heavyweight Donnie “Big Nasty” Palmer (9-1-1, 8 KOs) outclassed Bobby Favors (1-4, 1 KO), of Cleveland, on his way to a first-round technical knockout win. Palmer has comeback from being shot in the stomach last summer by his sister’s abusive boyfriend. He recently served as a sparring partner for Wladimir Klitschko.

Hartford junior welterweight Anthony Laureano (3-0, 2 KOs), a 2016 New England Golden Gloves champion, continued to impress with a third-round technical knockout victory over battled-tested upstate New Yorker Bryan “The Brick” Abraham (6-25-1, 6 KOs).

Hot junior welterweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (6-0, 4 KOs), the 18-year-old high school senior from Manchester (CT), lived up to his nickname with an explosive first-round knockout of Mexican veteran fighter Israel “Tigre” Rojas (10-16, 3 KOs).

Three-time USA Boxing Nationals champion Elvis Figueroa (1-0, 1 KO), from New Haven (CT), turned in a strong professional debut, stopping Brazilian super middleweight Devision Ribiero (0-4), who was unable to continue after two rounds.

Worcester welterweight Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs) cruised to a four-round unanimous decision over a game Antonio Chavez Fernandes (7-30-4, 2 KOs), of Brockton (MA).

Lawrence (MA) featherweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs), thre 2015 New… England Golden Gloves champion, knocked out Oscar Diaz (0-11), of Hartford, midway through the opening round.

Pro-debuting Luis “Pancho” Santiago (0-0-1), fighting out of Springfield (MA), and Alex Montes (1-2-1), of Lawrence (MA), fought to a hard-fought four-round draw.

Springfield junior middleweight Derrick “Double Impact” jjjas (10-16, 3 Whitley (1-0) won his pro debut in an entertaining opener with a four-round unanimous decision over Anthony Everett (1-5), of Lawrence.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – CRUISERWEIGHTS

Vinnie Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs), Pembroke, MA

WTKO1 (3:00)

Gilberto Matheus Domingos (22-7, 20 KOs), Sao Paulo, Brazil

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Matt Remillard (24-1, 13 KOs), Manchester, CT

WDEC8 (80-71, 79-72, 78-73)

Augustine Mauras (6-2-3, 3 KOs), Lawrence, MA

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

WTKO1 (2:54)

Mike Sawyer (7-8, 5 KOs), Winter Park, FL

Donnie Palmer (9-1-1, 8 KOs), Dorchester, MA

WTKO1 (2:06)

Bobby Favors (1-5, 1 KO), Cleveland, OH

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Elvis Figueroa (1-0, 1KO), New Haven, CT

WTKO2 (3:00)

Devision Ribiero (0-4), Tampa, FL

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Derrick Whitley (1-0), Springfield, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Anthony Everett (1-5), Lawrence, MA

WELTERWEIGHTS

Andy Gonzales (6-1, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA

WDEC4 (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Antonio Chavez Fernandes (7-31-4, 2 KOs), Brockton, MA

Adrian Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs), Lawrence, MA

WKO1 (1:34)

Oscar Diaz (0-11), Hartford, CT

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Anthony Laureano (2-0, 1 KO), East Hartford, CT

Bryan Abraham (6-24-1, 6 KO

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Mykquan Williams (6-0, 4 KOs), Manchester, CT

WKO1 (2:05)

Israel Rojas (10-16, 3 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Luis Santiago (0-0-1), Springfield, MA

D4 (40-36, 36-40, 38-38)

Alex Montes (1-2-1), Lawrence, MA

Sponsors included Lundgren Honda, Championsofhealth.usana.com, TKO Auto Repair, John Young Tree Service and Royal Cleanup.

