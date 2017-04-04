Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs) back in the Bay Area training with Virgil Hunter

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Unbeaten super-lightweight prospect, Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs), is back in the Bay Area, CA, training with coach Virgil Hunter.

After scoring a TKO in his last bout on March 4th, Barrios returns to the gym, motivated to get back in the ring.

“It feels good to be back in the gym training with Virgil.” said Mario Barrios a native of San Antonio, TX. “Seeing all the guys in the gym, getting ready for their fights, has me fired up.

“As soon as my team lets me know when I’ll be fighting next, I’ll be ready to get back in the ring and continue my march toward a world title.”

Look for Barrios to get back in the ring shortly. No date is set, but an announcement will be coming soon.

“Although I don’t have a date set, my goal is to be ready at all times.” Barrios continued. “Coming out to California from Texas, to start training early, will only make me a better fighter. I know all the hard work and sacrifice will pay off in the end.

