Melson to serve as keynote speaker at the New York Future Business Leaders of America Annual State Leadership Conference April 5-7

Retired professional boxer, present-day motivational speaker and United States Army Public Affairs Reserve Officer, Capt. Boyd Melson will be a keynote speaker at the 2017 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference April 5-7 in Rochester, NY at the Riverside Convention Center.

A former WBC-USNBC boxing champion at 154 pounds, Melson helped raise more than $400,000 for Spinal Cord Injury research and other causes between his fight purses and charity galas. In March, the 2003 West Point graduate completed the Army’s Public Affairs Qualification Course now officially allowing him to serve in the Army Reserve as a Public Affairs Officer. Melson has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years after he completed five years of Active Duty service in the United States Army.

As a public and motivational speaker, Melson’s addressed diverse audiences including elementary to college aged students, Army Battalions, Army Corps level leadership, college sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and religious organizations.

Earlier this year, the well-rounded Melson announced he plans on running for United States Congress during the 2018 elections. Melson, with the help of tremendous individuals on Staten Island, NY stepping up to volunteer their time and space, is currently running free weekly boxing clinics on Staten Island to help men and women battling or overcoming addiction.

The largest career student organization in the world, FBLA is for middle school, high school, and college students interested in learning about free enterprise systems. Nationally recognized throughout the United States, FBLA helps prepare students for careers in business and to become better employees and citizens. Melson was told he’ll address 600-800 high school students.

Melson will close out the three-day event by providing a half-hour speech to all in attendance. He will also serve as a judge during the FBLA’s student competitions.

“I received an email a few months back from the NY FBLA leadership stating that they were present when I spoke at Congressman Patrick Maloney’s Service Academy Nomination Workshop for high schools students,” said Melson. “They said that that speech is what prompted them to invite me to speak at this event and share my story. I was told that the theme for this year’s conference is “Suit Up, Step Up.” Well I have a great deal of internal fire I am happy to share with members of our nature’s future attending the conference. I thank the love in this universe dearly for giving me another opportunity to use my abilities hopefully offering a perspective that helps at least one person want to suit up and step up. If I was independently wealthy, I would wish my life would be me traveling around to students each and every day hoping to help them lift their own lives up.”

