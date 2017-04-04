Naim Nelson – Tre’Sean Wiggins highlights stacked card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Naim Nelson will battle Tre’Sean Wiggins in a super lightweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds which will be the featured non-televised bout on a a jam-packed 10 bout card will feature some of the best fighters in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, April 4th at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center.

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) and once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) appear in the main evernt in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs) plus Bethlehem’s Frank DeAlba (21-2-2-, 9 KOs) taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.

Nelson of Philadelphia has a record of 13-2 with one knockout.

The 26 year-old Nelson is a six-year professional who won his first 12 bouts with wins over Korey Sloane (1-0), Esteban Rodriguez (5-1-1) and Jerome Rodriguez (6-0-3).

The only two blemishes on the resume of Nelson are decisions losses to former world champion Mickey Bey (21-1-1) and to Alejandro Luna (20-0). Nelson took the Luna bout on less than 24 hours notice.

Wiggins of Newburgh, New York has a record of 7-3 with six knockouts.

Like Nelson, Wiggins is also 26 years-old, and has a 1st round stoppage over future world champion Jason Sosa.

Wiggins is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision loss to undefeated Mykal Fox (12-0) on February 11th,

In a six-round bout, Thomas Velasquez (7-0, 5 KO’s) of Allentown, PA will take on Wilfredo Garriga ((3-5-1, 2 KO’s) of Juan Diaz, PR in a super featherweight battle.

In four-round fights:

Jimmy Kelleher (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Scranton, PA will fight pro debuting Jose Valderrama (5-18, 3 KO’s) of Manati, PR in a super middleweight bout.

Ryan Wilczak (2-0, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA will tussle with Courtney McCleave (2-6, 1 KO) of Concord, NC in a middleweight bout.

Devin McMaster (1-0) of Allentown, PA will take on Gregory Clark (1-1) of Washington, DC in a super middleweight bout.

Hector Bayanilla (1-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will fight Jordan Peters (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a super featherweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (2-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA squares off with Edgar Cortes (3-4) of Vineland, NJ in a featherweight bout.

EDNER CHERRY vs. OMAR DOUGLAS MEDIA SCHEDULE

*All Times Are Eastern*

Monday, April 3

6:00 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Location: Berks Room (Located inside Sands Bethlehem Events Center)

77 Sands Blvd.; Bethlehem, PA 18015

5:30 p.m. – Media Arrival

6:00 p.m. – Fighters to scales

Tuesday, April 4

5:30 p.m. SANDS BETHLEHEM EVENTS CENTER DOORS OPEN

Location: 77 Sands Blvd.; Bethlehem, PA 18015

6:30 p.m. FIRST BOUT

9:00 p.m. FS1 & FOX DEPORTES BROADCAST BEGINS

CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight night credentials can be picked up on Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Backstage Entrance. Proper personal photo ID (Driver’s license or passport) is required for credential pick-up.

