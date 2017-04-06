Connor Law, Eddie Doyle and Jamie Wilson added to Cornish vs Sexton bill

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets are now on sale as Top Scottish Trio Connor Law, Eddie Doyle and Jamie Wilson are featured on the undercard of “History in the Making”- Gary Cornish Vs Sam Sexton, British Heavyweight Title on Saturday 20th May 2017

Connor from Fife is getting the opportunity after his recent outstanding win on the Josh Taylor undercard. The “Lawman” is hoping to extend his unbeaten record as he progresses towards a British Title Eliminator.

Eddie Doyle will make a defence of his Scottish Light-Welterweight crown in front of his home crowd at the Lanarkshire Venue where he won the Championship.

Dundonian Wilson, who was a challenger for the Commonwealth Title, chases his dream of boxing local lad Scott Allan for the Scottish Title and retaining his position of Mandatory challenger for the Title.

Cornish Vs Sexton Tops the Bill on this Historic Event.

Cornish has lost just one of his 25 fights, a first-round stoppage to Anthony Joshua – now IBF world heavyweight champion – in a Commonwealth title challenge in December 2015.

The 29 year-old – nicknamed The Highlander – has since bounced back with three straight victories, but faces a tough challenge against Norwich’s Sexton if he wants to become the first Scot to claim a Lonsdale Belt in the top weight division.

The rest of the undercard will be announced in the next week

Tickets are now on sale priced:

£40 unreserved seating, £60 Reserved Ringside and

£100 VIP Ringside

and are available from Prospect Boxing 01698 33 88 88 and the boxers on the bill.

