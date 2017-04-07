Liam Smith fails weight but fight still on

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The mouth-watering showdown between former WBO Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Smith and the undefeated British and WBO European Champion Liam Williams will go ahead tomorrow evening at the Manchester Arena, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Liverpool’s Smith narrowly missed the Championship Weight and therefore the WBO Interim title will only be on the line for Williams.

Should Smith win the contest, the title will remain vacant.

The unbeaten Welshman Williams weighed-in at 10st 12lbs 8oz and will become the WBO Interim Super-Welterweight World Champion if he beats Smith in what is sure to be a Fight of the Year contender.

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of action on April 8th; local hero Terry Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his WBO World Lightweight crown against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight standout Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut.

